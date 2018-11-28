Finalists in the 2018 Pacific Regional Trials:
The swimming finals on Nov. 7 included the men’s and women’s Freestyle, Backstroke and Breaststroke events in distances of 50 and 100-meters with eight events, and five to six heats per event.
Women’s 50-meter Freestyle, 4.5 Classification
1st Place: Kristina Carney, WTB Joint Base Lewis-McChord
Women’s 50-meter Freestyle, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Kaylor Ketron, WTB Hawaii
Women’s 50-meter Freestyle, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Shirley Morales, WTB Hawaii
2nd Place: Katherine Young, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s 50-meter Freestyle, 4.5 Classification
1st Place: Alexander Herrera, WTB Fort Drum
Men’s 50-meter Freestyle, 5.0 Classification
1st Place: Austin Harwick, WTB Fort Drum
2nd Place: David Espinoza, WTB Hawaii
3rd Place: Justin Mathers, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s 50-meter Freestyle, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Richard Tinney, WTB Fort Hood
2nd Place: Raymond Piper, WTB Fort Drum
3rd Place: Charles Fridline, WTB Fort Belvoir
Men’s 50-meter Freestyle, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Takumi Abe, WTB Hawaii
2nd Place: Steven Baugus, WTB Fort Campbell
3rd Place: Michael Reeves, WTB JBLM
Men’s 50-meter Freestyle, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Shannon McLimans, WTB Fort Bragg
3rd Place: Max Stone, WTB Fort Bragg
Women’s 50-meter Backstroke, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Kaylor Ketron, WTB Hawaii
Women’s 50-meter Backstroke, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Shirley Morales, WTB Hawaii
2nd Place: Katherine Young, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s 50-meter Backstroke, 5.0 Classification
1st Place: Austin Harwick, WTB Fort Hood
2nd Place: Michael Shaw, WTB Fort Benning
3rd Place: Kohl McLeod, WTB Fort Benning
Men’s 50-meter Backstroke, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Richard Tinney, WTB Fort Hood
2nd Place: Ray Alvarado, WTB Fort Drum
3rd Place: Raymond Piper, WTB Fort Drum
Men’s 50-meter Backstroke, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Steven Baugus, WTB Fort Campbell
2nd Place: Michael Reeves, WTB JBLM
3rd Place: Takumi Abe, WTB Hawaii
Men’s 50-meter Backstroke, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Shannon McLimans, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg
3rd Place: Max Stone, WTB Fort Bragg
Women’s 100-meter Freestyle, 4.5 Classification
1st Place: Kristina Carney, WTB JBLM
Women’s 100-meter Freestyle, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s 100-meter Freestyle, 4.5 Classification
1st Place: Alexander Herrera, WTB Fort Drum
Men’s 100-meter Freestyle, 5.0 Classification
1st Place: Austin Harwick, WTB Fort Drum
2nd Place: David Espinoza, WTB Hawaii
Men’s 100-meter Freestyle, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Rich Tinney, WTB Fort Hood
2nd Place: Ray Alvarado, WTB Fort Drum
3rd Place: Charles Fridline, WTB Fort Belvoir
Men’s 100-meter Freestyle, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Michael Reeves, WTB JBLM
2nd Place: Steven Baugus, WTB Fort Campbell
3rd Place: William Parker, WTB Fort Hood
Men’s 100-meter Freestyle, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Shannon McLimans, WTB Fort Bragg
3rd Place: Jonathan Alexander, WTB Fort Bragg
Women’s 50-meter Breaststroke, 4.5 Classification
1st Place: Kristina Carney, WTB JBLM
Women’s 50-meter Breaststroke, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Kaylor Ketron, WTB Hawaii
Men’s 50-meter Breaststroke, 5.0 Classification
1st Place: Kohl McLeod, WTB Fort Benning
2nd Place: Michael Shaw, WTB Fort Benning
3rd Place: Austin Harwick, WTB Drum
Men’s 50-meter Breaststroke, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Paul Reifke, WTB Fort Belvoir
2nd Place: Raymond Piper, WTB Fort Drum
3rd Place: Jonathon Weasner, WTB Fort Campbell
Men’s 50-meter Breaststroke, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Steven Baugus, WTB Fort Campbell
2nd Place: William Parker, WTB Fort Hood
3rd Place: Takumi Abe, WTB Hawaii
Men’s 50-meter Breaststroke, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Shannon McLimans, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg
3rd Place: Max Stone, WTB Fort Bragg
The sport of indoor rowing was a new event added to this year’s regional competition and included a one-minute individual sprint race and a four-minute individual endurance race in both men’s and women’s categories.
Women’s 1-minute Race, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Kristina Carney, WTB JBLM
Women’s 1-minute Race, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Nakita Bowen, WTB Fort Drum
3rd Place: Taylor Ingle, WTB Hawaii
Men’s 1-minute Race, 1.0 Classification
1st Place: Kevin Hoylan, WTB Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA)
Men’s 1-minute Race, 2.0 Classification
1st Place: Jay Martin, WTB Fort Belvoir
Men’s 1-minute Race, 4.0 Classification
1st Place: Michael Shaw, WTB Fort Benning
Men’s 1-minute Race, 5.0 Classification
1st Place: Kohl McLeod, WTB Fort Benning
2nd Place: Ashton Foster, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s 1-minute Race, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Alexander Herrera, WTB Fort Drum
2nd Place: Steven Wurth, WTB JBLM
3rd Place: Austin Harwick, WTB Fort Drum
Men’s 1-minute Race, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Clifton Washington, WTB JBLM
3rd Place: Max Stone, WTB Fort Bragg
Women’s 4-minute Race, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Kristina Carney, WTB JBLM
Women’s 4-minute Race, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Taylor Ingle, WTB Hawaii
2nd Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg
3rd Place: Katherine Young, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s 4-minute Race, 5.0 Classification
1st Place: Ashton Foster, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s 4-minute Race, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Alexander Herrera, WTB Fort Drum
2nd Place: Austin Harwick, WTB Fort Drum
3rd Place: Justin Mathers, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s 4-minute Race, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Ray Alvarado, WTB Fort Drum
2nd Place: Laumatalelei Pelesasa, WTB Hawaii
3rd Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg
The cycling competition included hand, recumbent, and upright bicycles.
Women’s Handcycle, H5 Classification
1st Place: Kristina Carney, WTB JBLM
Women’s Recumbent, T2 Classification
1st Place: Kaylor Ketron, WTB Hawaii
Women’s Upright, C6 Classification
1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s Handcycle, H3 Classification
1st Place: Jay Martin, WTB Fort Belvoir
Men’s Handcycle, H5 Classification
1st Place: Jonathon Weasner, WTB Fort Campbell
2nd Place: Steven Wurth, WTB Fort Campbell
Men’s Handcycle, Open Classification
1st Place: Giovanni Albach, WTB JBLM
2nd Place: Jonathan Alexander, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s Recumbent, T2 Classification
1st Place: Paul Reifke, WTB Fort Belvoir
2nd Place: Justin Mathers, WTB Fort Bragg
3rd Place: Shawon Nelson, WTB Fort Belvoir
Men’s Recumbent, Open Classification
1st Place: Charles Sites, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Charles Fridline, WTB Fort Belvoir
Men’s Upright, C5 Classification
1st Place: David Espinoza, WTB Hawaii
Men’s Upright, C6 Classification
1st Place: Ian Crawley, WTB Fort Campbell
2nd Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg
3rd Place: Richard Tinney, WTB Fort Hood
The track events comprised of the standing and wheelchair racing categories at distances of 100, 200, 800 and 1500-meters.
Women’s 100-meter, 3.0 Classification
1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Kaylor Ketron, WTB Hawaii
Women’s 100-meter, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Nakita Bowen, WTB Fort Drum
Women’s 100-meter, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Shirley Morales, WTB Hawaii
2nd Place: Katherine Young, WTB Fort Bragg
Women’s 100-meter, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Taylor Ingle, WTB Hawaii
Men’s 100-meter, 3.0 Classification
1st Place: Jonathon Weasner, WTB Fort Campbell
2nd Place: Giovanni Alback, WTB JBLM
3rd Place: Joseph Henao, WTB Fort Stewart
Men’s 100-meter, 4.0 Classification
1st Place: Austin Harwick, WTB Fort Drum
Men’s 100-meter, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Holt Pride, WTB Fort Campbell
2nd Place: Ray Alvarado, WTB Fort Drum
3rd Place: Samuel Daniels, WTB Hawaii
Men’s 100-meter, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Juan Wilson, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Esteban Marin, WTB Fort Bragg
3rd Place: Ashton Foster, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s 100-meter, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Tanner Kane, WTB Fort Carson
3rd Place: David Cochran, WTB Fort Benning
Men’s 800-meter, 3.0 Classification
1st Place: Jonathon Weasner, WTB Fort Campbell
2nd Place: Giovanni Albach, WTB JBLM
3rd Place: Joel England, WTB Fort Riley
Men’s 1500-meter, 3.0 Classification
1st Place: Jonathon Weasner, WTB Fort Campbell
Men’s 1500-meter, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Anthony Mills, WTB JBLM
2nd Place: Richard Tinney, WTB Fort Hood
3rd Place: Raymond Piper, WTB Fort Drum
Men’s 1500-meter, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Ashton Foster, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s 1500-meter, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: David Cochran, WTB Fort Benning
2nd Place: Max Stone, WTB Fort Bragg
3rd Place: Weston Stephens, WTB Fort Campbell
Women’s 200-meter, 3.0 Classification
1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Kaylor Ketron, WTB Hawaii
Women’s 200-meter, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Nakita Bowen, WTB Fort Drum
Women’s 200-meter, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Shirley Morales, WTB Hawaii
2nd Place: Katherine Young, WTB Fort Bragg
Women’s 200-meter, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Taylor Ingle, WTB Hawaii
Men’s 200-meter, 3.0 Classification
1st Place: Jonathon Weasner, WTB Fort Campbell
2nd Place: Giovanni Alback, WTB JBLM
3rd Place: Joel England, WTB Fort Riley
Men’s 200-meter, 4.0 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Austin Harwick, WTB Fort Drum
Men’s 200-meter, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Holt Pride, WTB Fort Campbell
2nd Place: Ray Alvarado, WTB Fort Drum
3rd Place: Samuel Daniels, WTB Hawaii
Men’s 200-meter, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Juan Wilson, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Ashton Foster, WTB Fort Bragg
3rd Place: Esteban Marin, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s 200-meter, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Tanner Kane, WTB Fort Carson
3rd Place: David Cochran, WTB Fort Benning
The field events included seated and standing shot put and discus events.
Women’s Seated Shot Put, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s Seated Shot Put, 3.0 Classification
1st Place: Jay Martin, WTB Fort Belvoir
Men’s Seated Shot Put, 5.0 Classification
1st Place: Ronald Knowles, WTB Hawaii
Men’s Seated Shot Put, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Cory Ivins, WTB Fort Stewart
2nd Place: Paul Reifke, WTB Fort Belvoir
3rd Place: Jonathon Weasner, WTB Fort Campbell
Women’s Standing Shot Put, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Nakita Bowen, WTB Fort Drum
Women’s Standing Shot Put, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Katherine Young, WTB Fort Bragg
Women’s Standing Shot Put, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Jennifer Owen, WTB Hawaii
2nd Place: Rae Ann Butts, WTB Fort Hood
Men’s Standing Shot Put, 4.5 Classification
1st Place: Alexander Herrera, WTB Fort Drum
2nd Place: Tim Bomke, WTB, JBLM
3rd Place: Ricardo Berry, WTB, Fort Hood
Men’s Standing Shot Put, 5.0 Classification
1st Place: Kohl McLeod, WTB Fort Benning
Men’s Standing Shot Put, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Jerome Faasu, WTB Hawaii
2nd Place: Samuel Daniels, WTB Hawaii
3rd Place: Shawon Nelson, WTB Fort Belvoir
Men’s Standing Shot Put, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Daniel Foiles, WTB JBLM
2nd Place: Clifton Washington, WTB JBLM
3rd Place: James Abood, WTB Fort Belvoir
Men’s Standing Shot Put, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Zachary Owens, WTB Fort Belvoir
3rd Place: Ulukita Ulukita, WTB Hawaii
Women’s Seated Discus, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s Seated Discus, 2.0 Classification
1st Place: Kevin Holyan, WTB JBSA
Men’s Seated Discus, 3.0 Classification
1st Place: Jay Martin, WTB Fort Belvoir
Men’s Seated Discus, 5.0 Classification
1st Place: Ronald Knowles, WTB Hawaii
Men’s Seated Discus, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Jonathon Weasner, WTB Fort Campbell
2nd Place: Cory Ivins, WTB Fort Stewart
3rd Place: William Parker, WTB Fort Hood
Women’s Standing Discus, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Nakita Bowen, WTB Fort Drum
Women’s Standing Discus, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Katherine Young, WTB Fort Bragg
Women’s Standing Discus, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Jennifer Owen, WTB Hawaii
2nd Place: Rae Ann Butts, WTB Fort Hood
Men’s Standing Discus, 4.5 Classification
1st Place: Alexander Herrera, WTB Fort Drum
2nd Place: Ricardo Berry, WTB Fort Hood
3rd Place: Tim Bomke, WTB JBLM
Men’s Standing Discus, 5.0 Classification
1st Place: Kohl McLeod, WTB Fort Benning
Men’s Standing Discus, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Samuel Daniels, WTB Hawaii
2nd Place: Laumatalelei Pelesasa, WTB Hawaii
3rd Place: Jerome Faasu, WTB Hawaii
Men’s Standing Discus, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Daniel Foiles, WTB JBLM
2nd Place: Clifton Washington, WTB JBLM
3rd Place: David Trinidad, WTB Fort Stewart
Men’s Standing Discus, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Zachary Owens, WTB Fort Belvoir
2nd Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg
3rd Place: Ulukita, WTB Hawaii
The archery competition included two categories: individual compound open and individual recurve open.
Individual Compound Open
1st Place: Jonathan Alexander, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Sean Miller, WTB Fort Bragg
3rd Place: Jeffrey Keith, WTB Fort Riley
Individual Recurve Open
1st Place: Daniel Foiles, WTB JBLM
2nd Place: Jarrad Britt, WTB JBSA
3rd Place: Scott Becker, WTB Hawaii
Competitors used air pistols and air rifles to fire a series of shots at stationary, electronic targets during the shooting events. Shooting categories included air pistol and air rifle (prone), all at a distance of 10 meters. (Note there were two second place medalists for the 10-meter air pistol event.)
10-meter Air Pistol
1st Place: Matthew Brown, JBSA
2nd Place: Daniel Foiles, JBLM
2nd Place: Justin Mathers, WTB Fort Bragg
3rd Place: Jeffrey Keith, WTB Fort Riley
10-meter Air Rifle — Prone
1st Place: Jacob Kirby, WTB Fort Carson
2nd Place: Michael Shaw, WTB Fort Benning
3rd Place: Tanner Kane, WTB Fort Carson
top three WTBs for the most medals were:
1st Place: WTB Fort Bragg, 59 total medals (28 gold medals)
2nd Place: WTB Hawaii, 40 total medals (18 gold medals)
3rd Place: WTB Fort Drum, 30 total medals (18 gold medals)
