Preteen Miss Five Hills Kaydence Roberts stopped at the second row of arrows, took aim and turned her bowling ball loose as is spun at a rate of more than 15 miles per hour toward the pins that waited at the end of the lane. The spin on Roberts’ ball made it evident that she was an experienced bowler. But this time, she was demonstrating her skills to help students in-need at the 5 th Annual C. Zach Memorial Scholarship Bowling Tournament.
Roberts and other Five Hills titleholders volunteered at the Educated Angels event serving as door greeters, registering bowlers and helping participants, including more than two dozen children in foster care, to their lanes. Educated Angels is a non-profit organization that focuses on education, students, and the special needs community in Central Texas.
“To me, the importance of volunteering is great because for all of those that can’t afford a scholarship, we can help them be successful,” Roberts said. “It’s also good for every child to know that they are loved. I loved it when I saw their smiles when they accomplished hitting the pins.”
More than 75 bowlers filled the lanes at Hallmark Lanes in Killeen for the event. Senior Ms. Five Hills Donna Higgins, a former special education teacher, was honored to come together for a common cause, exceptional needs children.
“I enjoyed helping the foster children get bowling shoes and pick out bowling balls,” Higgins said. “I learned a great deal from them too as they explained that the heaviest ball was harder to carry and roll down the lane. So, if you used a ramp to help you bowl, heavier was better.”
Jr. Miss Five Hills Hayley Sawyer, 9, bowled with Olivia, 7, one of the foster children as they tried their best together to knock down the pins.
“Greeting everyone at the doors of the Bowling Alley was so exciting because so very many people came out to support this scholarship event. This was such a special cause and the bowling alley was packed with so many bowlers,” Sawyer said. “Watching the foster children bowling beside us was wonderful because we all were having fun and celebrating our strikes together.”
The proceeds from the tournament are used to award scholarships for bowling, as well as to students who volunteer with special needs people. The money also supports Special Olympics teams and the Harker Heights Super Heroes Bowling League.
“It felt good to help out the special needs population,” Young Miss Five Hills Angelica Torres said. “It was a humbling experience and reminds us of the importance of not seeing people’s disabilities but rather their own unique abilities.”
