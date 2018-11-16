Neither rain nor cold temperatures kept the Five Hills royalty from their duties on Veterans Day weekend. After all, it was the least they could do to honor the nation’s heroes for their selfless service.
As the daughter whose mother and father are both military veterans, Junior Miss Five Hills Dorianna Gilbert said it is important to honor veterans and let them know we are happy they survived to tell the stories of the heroes we lost.
“I’m happy my mom and dad were able to come home to us because I have friends that lost one of their parents fighting the war. The month and year I was born, my mom lost her cousin, Brock Chargers, to an explosion in 2009. My mom and her family share stories of my cousin,” Gilbert said. “I am sad when I think of him because of how I would have felt I f I lost my parents.”
A parade and a luncheon kept the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty busy on Veterans Day weekend paying tribute to our nation’s heroes.
The titleholders waved American flags on the city’s float during the Copperas Cove Veterans Day Parade as attendees cheered and waved to the city ambassadors.
Following the parade, the royalty attended a luncheon at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577, shook hands with members and thanked them for their service.
Little Miss Five Hills De’Ziyah Gilbert has dedicated her yearlong reign to honoring veterans.
“I knew both my mom and daddy were in the military, but mommy told me the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day. This is why I chose my platform to help veterans because I want them to know that we care about them,” the pint-size beauty queen said.
As the daughter of an active-duty service member assigned to Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division, Teen Miss Five Hills Carleigh Ross understands the value of service.
“Veterans Day is not just a day off. It’s the difference that lets each man and woman of service know that every effort to protect our country makes us that much safer,” Ross said. “My stepdad, who knows what it’s like to spend so much time overseas and away from the comfort of his family, can walk proud knowing that he is one those responsible for our flag still waving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.