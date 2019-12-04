Killeen residents have a new restaurant option, and it is located inside a local convenience store.
Brown Sugar is located inside the Shell gas station at 3101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop. LaWanda Bradfield owns the restaurant, something she says is a lifelong dream.
She opened Brown Sugar on Nov. 1 after 27 years working in the food industry.
“I’ve always had the passion to have my own restaurant,” she said.
Owning and operating the restaurant herself, Bradfield makes all of the food to order, something patrons can expect.
Brown Sugar offers a wide array of food for hungry customers. She offers wings, burgers, fries and fried catfish.
The new restaurant is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.
Bradfield’s favorite thing about the restaurant industry is serving people.
“I love to serve people,” she said. “I like the smile on people’s face when they get good food, hot food, fresh food.”
Her motto at the bottom of the menu says, “ADD a lil sugar to your life.”
“You got to have a little sweetness in your life,” Bradfield said of the motto. “Chicken should make you happy. Food should make you happy.”
