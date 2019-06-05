In medicine, seconds count — and even more so in combat. Which is why it is essential that doctors can thrive in a combat environment.
Medical residents got to put their skills to the test and expand their knowledge during a Joint Emergency Medical training exercise May 29 on Fort Hood.
This extensive training, which took over a year to prepare, was organized by the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and marked the first time all of the military branches have come together for this type of training.
“Our doctrine is that we fight as a joint team, so when you find the Army deployed, you will find the Air Force, you will find the Navy, you will find the Marine Corps. It’s extremely important we are interoperable with our joint force teammates,” said Col. David Gibson, Darnall commander.
Training focused heavily on multiple different medical disciplines that residents and medical personnel needed to use in an ever-changing combat environment. Residents and medical staff trained with some of the newest techniques of trauma care available such as combat casualty care, aeromedical care, Forward Resuscitation Surgical Team (FRST) care and Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC).
The environment is as realistic as possible — to include working with medium fidelity human simulators, cadavers, seasoned aviation teams and even taking a page from the past by modernizing the Army Field Hospital.
“We’ve got simulated blood, we’ve got simulated medications, so the residents are actually pulling up medications in the back of an aircraft,” said Maj, Benjamin Donham, director of Operational Medicine for the emergency medicine residency program with Darnall.
The exercise is a culmination of the residents training, designed to help give residents the skills needed to become emergency medicine doctors that can deploy anywhere and at any time.
Which for Cpt. Hugh Hiller, an emergency medical resident on Fort Hood, getting a first-hand experience in a simulated combat environment has been invaluable.
“We are used to being in the hospital setting and so coming out of our comfort zone and into this, a bit more austere setting, has been really beneficial. Also seeing what our ancillary staff does, from the medic, nurse, pilots and everybody,” said Hiller.
And while Hiller was uncertain what his next assignment will be — as many residents move to locations across the globe — he feels secure in the knowledge that he will be ready to take care of soldiers.
“We want to prevent loss of life in the battlefield setting. Our main goal is to bring solders home, and that’s why we train in emergency medicine. That’s why I’m here,” said Hiller.
