KILLEEN — Being a nurse can be a demanding job. Being a nurse, a professional salsa singer and a business entrepreneur certainly sounds overwhelming, but one local Army captain pulls it off.
Capt. Izis Rosario is a labor and delivery nurse at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, but in her free time she is also a professional salsa singer and dancer, and she has recently begun bringing her music to the Killeen area. On Sunday, the lights were turned down low and the music was turned up at the Courtyard Marriott in Killeen for the Sunday Fun Day Salsa Event, hosted by Izis and Luis Rosario.
“As both a singer and an entrepreneur, I always like to find ways to take part in the community,” Izis said. “So with these events we like to do something to give back.”
The Sunday event was actually the third event the couple has held at the Marriott, but the first on a Sunday. The previous two events had been on Saturdays, and the couple hopes to hold the events every month.
“My wife will be singing some salsa songs and doing some salsa dances, and I will be doing a salsa class, teaching the basic salsa steps and turns,” Luis said. “We also have local vendors here and a folkloric group from Panama that will be doing a fashion show and performing some folk dances.”
More than 50 people attended the Sunday Fun Day Salsa Event, with audience members singing along to some songs and dancing to others. The event was held in the lobby of the Courtyard Marriott, outside of the hotel’s bistro and cafe.
“We met about a year and a half ago, through a meet-and-greet event that was being hosted by Juan Rivera and the chamber of commerce,” Courtyard Marriott Director of Sales Ibelice Rivera said. “We have such a large Hispanic population in Killeen, it is great to be able to hold events like this for them and for others.”
After Izis had taken the stage and sang a few songs and performed a few salsa dances, Luis led a group of event attendees in some basic salsa moves. More than one dozen guests participated in the lessons, laughing and clapping along to the beat.
“This event is for everyone, but as a woman in business, I like to promote other women,” Izis said. “All the vendors here today are women, and most of the people performing are women, as well.”
The event also raffled off prizes for some attendees. Wholesale Bargains in Harker Heights provided the items for the raffle.
The Courtyard Marriott is located at 1721 East Central Expressway in Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.