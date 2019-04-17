Army officials on Monday identified a soldier found dead in a parking lot on the corner of 72nd Street and Battalion Avenue on post March 29.
Spc. Erica Demetria Atkinson, 35, whose home of record is listed as Killeen, was transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased by the on-call emergency room physician.
Atkinson, a native of Fayetteville, N.C., entered active duty service in January 2017 as a chaplain assistant and was assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, since April 2018.
“This is a tremendous loss for the ‘Black Jack’ Brigade and for the Army,” said Col. Jeremy Wilson, 2nd Brigade commander. “Specialist Atkinson’s selfless service, commitment to the team and kind spirit will be missed but not forgotten.”
Atkinson’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.
Circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation by the U.S. Criminal Investigation Command. According to Christopher Grey, the spokesman for CID, the lead agency in the case,
“I can tell you that at this point in the investigation we don’t have any indications of foul play, but have not completely ruled it out while we conduct a thorough investigation,” he said.
Atkinson is survived by her husband, Michael, and five children; daughters Ashlynn, Alina, Aubree and Alyssa and son Aiden; mother Tereascia Maynor; two sisters, WyKeisha Gray and Jhodeci Redmon; and one brother, Derrick Cobb.
Funeral services were held for Atkinson on April 8 in Fayetteville. Arrangements for the family were entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.lafayettefh.com.
dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.