The Department of the Army released an assignment list for general officers this week which includes several changes for Fort Hood leadership. The list did not include dates when the officers will take over their new positions.
Maj. Gen. Erik C. Peterson, commander of First Army Division West, has been assigned as the director of Force Development, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, in Washington, D.C.
Maj. Gen. Frank W. Tate, currently the senior advisor to the Ministry of Defense, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, Afghanistan, has been assigned to take Peterson’s place.
Taking Tate’s place in Afghanistan will be Brig. Gen. William D. Taylor, current commander of U.S. Army Operational Test Command at Fort Hood. His replacement was not on the assignment list.
Current III Corps chief of staff Col. Brett G. Sylvia will become deputy commander of 1st Cavalry Division. Brig. Gen. Scott M. Naumann, deputy commanding general for support, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, will replace him as the III Corps chief of staff.
Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, the 1st Cavalry Division deputy commanding general for maneuver, will move on to become the commander of 7th Army Training Command, U.S. Army Europe, Germany.
