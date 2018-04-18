The U.S. Army is working to ensure it has the competitive edge against future enemies of nearly equal military strength.
That will require modernization and the ability to sustain a large maneuvering force on the battlefield. To address these issues, III Corps and Fort Hood held a four-day sustainment training summit to discuss the U.S. Army state of logistics and how to increase materiel readiness April 9-12.
The summit was attended by leaders from the Combined Arms Support Command, Tank-automotive & Armaments Command, Life Cycle Management Command, Program Executive Officer Ground Combat Systems and the Defense Logistics Agency, Army Materiel Command and other agencies to identify problems, develop solutions, discuss training and doctrine, training, to improve III Corps materiel readiness.
“It’s about executing our mission against a peer competitor, which essentially means sustaining a maneuver force on the battlefield,” said Gen. Gus Perna, chief of Army Materiel Command.
Perna said sustaining a maneuvering force means understanding requirements and being able to synchronize, integrate, echelon both the commodity and transportation to enable that maneuvering unit commander.
“You want them (commanders) to have choices, to be agile and adaptive because you don’t want them to be constrained by sustainment,” Perna said. “That’s what this session here was all about this past week.”
Perna said in the last 15 years, the U.S. Army has been focused on the near-term problems of sustaining forward operating bases in Afghanistan and Iraq where up to 90 days of supplies like food, water, ammunition etc. were accumulated.
“When I was younger, our focus was on a peer competitor and it required that type of functional training,” Perna said. “What we did in 2001 and 2003 was adapt to a different enemy and that different enemy caused us to do things differently.”
Perna said now the potential threat is back to more of a peer competitor and is why the Army must change.
“Our army is constantly changing,” Perna said. “We have a new army with highly intelligent and dedicated leaders and soldiers, and so they’re learning what it takes to fight this different type of enemy.
“It was a very dangerous enemy when our soldiers went off the forward operating bases, but we were able to sustain them much easier than if we were on the manuever battlefield,” Perna said. “A manuever battlefield requires us to keep up with the maneuvering force and it’s an understanding that the enemy knows they have to fight in front of them, but also interdict what’s behind them or the supplies will be cut off.”
Perna said the key to doing this was understanding the changing dynamics and adjust from FOB logistics to manuever logistics. To adapt through training at all levels to meet the commodity and transportation needs of a combatant commander.
“We’ve adjusted and we’re adapting and we’re doing that hard training,” Perna said. “This session here is a reflection of the lessons learned from that hard training.”
Perna said Army Materiel Command’s responsibility in all of this is ensuring manuever commanders have the commodities from food, water and ammunition are on hand to meet their requirements and can be sustained on a continuous basis.
“Additionally, we are responsible for making sure they have the right equipment, for battlefield and installation contracting and making sure the industrial base, the depots, arsenals and plants are providing the best materiel capability for the soldier,” Perna said.
Perna said AMC will work with the new Army Futures Command that will be standing up this summer. The new command will be leading and streamlining modernization of the Army.
“They will be responsible for developing the requirements and then putting it through the acquisition process and fielding equipment to the force,” Perna said. “Our responsibility will be partnering with them as they do that to make sure the sustainment of that equipment matches the fielding of that equipment so that we have the right support. Whether that’s trained mechanics, special tool sets, repair parts, as well as eliminating excess after they get the new equipment.”
Another change that has been occurring for the last two years is how maintenance and supply are being carried out. Perna said this is normally a soldier’s responsibility; however, because of the continuous deployments, the need to have soldiers spend time with their families, and the need to have soldiers in combat focused on the fight, maintenance and supply were contracted out.
“The skills for maintenance and supply have atrophied because we haven’t done it,” Perna said.“We have generations of leaders and soldiers who haven’t been responsible for that — they don’t know what right looks like and they don’t know how to hold themselves accountable or execute it — it’s not their fault.”
Perna said it was a product of the environment changing and not thinking long-term.
“What we’re doing now is pulling those contactors out of the force and units are deploying with mechanics,” Perna said. “Leaders and soldiers are now responsible for maintenance and supply.”
Perna said the summit was a success in that Fort Hood leaders brought a community of leaders from the three Army components, leaders from the tactical, operational and strategic levels, together to identify sustainment problems, develop solutions and identify leaders to carry out those solutions.
“These leaders here at Fort Hood, starting with Lt. Gen. (Paul) Funk, Maj. Gen. (Douglas) Chalmers and Brig. Gen. (Douglas) McBride, brought the community together from all three echelons from tactical, operational and strategic levels,” Perna said.
“They saw themselves, they identified solutions, they are holding themselves accountable to those solutions, and at the end state we will have better sustainment for our force,” Perna said.
