COPPERAS COVE — Shannon Caylor is counting the days until her Army retirement becomes official.
A captain with the Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Hood, Caylor has already embarked on the next adventure, as well.
Camp Caylor, on Highway 190 west of Copperas Cove, held a grand opening in early April.
Shannon and her husband, Jonathan Caylor, own the business, along with Party Buz Rides.
Camp Caylor is an “adult day camp” where families can come and enjoy some good old-fashioned fun, according to Shannon.
“I came up with the idea in Lampasas,” Shannon said. While the location there didn’t work out, she and Jonathan looked at eight other properties before settling on the current site.
Shannon liked the building where the bar is located, a quonset hut-style structure. “It reminded me of a wine barrel,” she said.
Construction is not quite complete on the building, she added. “There’s supposed to be a tap on the front.”
Shannon’s motivation for starting Camp Caylor was to give people a chance to get back to the kind of fun they enjoyed as kids. “I like to go on the bounce house,” she said.
She also sees the irony in being a CID agent and opening a bar. Jonathan works at Fort Hood, too, as a civilian police officer.
“We’re both cops, and we opened a bar,” Shannon chuckled.
In addition to the bar, where a variety of brews, ciders and wines are served — with names like Conspiracy Theory, Lux Mundi, Hung Jury and Sasquatch — Camp Caylor features pavilions which can be rented for parties and a stage for live performances.
Food trucks come out on weekends, selling their specialties to those who might be out playing a game of chess with giant pieces, tetherball or just enjoying a leisurely afternoon.
“Everything I have in my house, I brought out here,” Shannon said. The Equipment Check-Out building has horseshoes, cornhole and other games which can be checked out for free to enjoy on the grounds.
On the Party Buz Ride side, in operation for two years, Shannon and Jonathan offer groups a chance to have a party on wheels. A 1995 school bus has been painted on the outside with a tie-dye theme, and inside boasts disco balls, black light and music. A newer limo bus offers a more sophisticated option, popular with bachelorette parties and the like, Shannon said.
In the bar, Shannon’s mother, Linda Walker, helps serve the customers. She’s rightfully proud of her daughter, and optimistic about the new endeavor.
“Shannon has said more than once: she can’t wait to see people smile when they see her coming,” Walker said, rather than being afraid of her in her official Army capacity.
Shannon sums up her motivation for Camp Caylor and Party Buz Rides: “Why should the kids have all the fun?”
Camp Caylor is at 146 County Road 4814, Copperas Cove.
Hours are:
Wed-Thur: Noon - 8 p.m.
Fri: Noon - Midnight
Sat: 10 a.m. - midnight
Sun: Noon - 8 p.m.
More information is available at the website: campcaylor.com or by calling 254-518-5920.
