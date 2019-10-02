David A. Bryant | Herald Several items are on display in a small museum at the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment's stables. The detachment is a public relations and recruiting asset for the division and Fort Hood which participates in parades, ceremonies and even performs annually at the Rose Bowl.
David A. Bryant | Herald Sgt. Taylor O'Neal McDade, 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment, gets his horse Pancho ready to check his hooves Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. The detachment is a public relations and recruiting asset for the division and Fort Hood which participates in parades, ceremonies and even performs annually at the Rose Bowl.
David A. Bryant | Herald Sgt. Taylor O'Neal McDade, 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment, clears out debris from his horse Pancho's hooves Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. The detachment is a public relations and recruiting asset for the division and Fort Hood which participates in parades, ceremonies and even performs annually at the Rose Bowl.
David A. Bryant | Herald Capt. Jenny Nocella, commander of the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment, clears out debris from her horse's hooves Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. The detachment is a public relations and recruiting asset for the division and Fort Hood which participates in parades, ceremonies and even performs annually at the Rose Bowl.
David A. Bryant | Herald Capt. Jenny Nocella, commander of the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment, clears out debris from her horse's hooves Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. The detachment is a public relations and recruiting asset for the division and Fort Hood which participates in parades, ceremonies and even performs annually at the Rose Bowl.
David A. Bryant | Herald Staff Sgt. Jared Leimer, 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment, clears out debris from one of the mule's hooves Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. The mules pull the wagon during parades, ceremonies and other events.
David A. Bryant | Herald Several items are on display in a small museum at the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment's stables. The detachment is a public relations and recruiting asset for the division and Fort Hood which participates in parades, ceremonies and even performs annually at the Rose Bowl.
David A. Bryant | Herald Pfc. Bouncer, the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment mascot who rides on the wagon during performances, gets ready for formation Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
David A. Bryant | Herald Members of the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment stand by to receive their marching orders Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the detachment stables on Fort Hood.
David A. Bryant | Herald Sgt. Taylor O'Neal McDade, 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment, gets his horse Pancho ready to check his hooves Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. The detachment is a public relations and recruiting asset for the division and Fort Hood which participates in parades, ceremonies and even performs annually at the Rose Bowl.
David A. Bryant | Herald Sgt. Taylor O'Neal McDade, 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment, clears out debris from his horse Pancho's hooves Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. The detachment is a public relations and recruiting asset for the division and Fort Hood which participates in parades, ceremonies and even performs annually at the Rose Bowl.
David A. Bryant | Herald Spc. Edith Christensten, 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment, gives her horse Bear some chin scratches after cleaning out his hooves Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
David A. Bryant | Herald Capt. Jenny Nocella, commander of the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment, clears out debris from her horse's hooves Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. The detachment is a public relations and recruiting asset for the division and Fort Hood which participates in parades, ceremonies and even performs annually at the Rose Bowl.
David A. Bryant | Herald Capt. Jenny Nocella, commander of the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment, clears out debris from her horse's hooves Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. The detachment is a public relations and recruiting asset for the division and Fort Hood which participates in parades, ceremonies and even performs annually at the Rose Bowl.
David A. Bryant | Herald Staff Sgt. Jared Leimer, 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment, clears out debris from one of the mule's hooves Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. The mules pull the wagon during parades, ceremonies and other events.
Mucking stables, cleaning hooves and brushing down horses may not sound like a typical job in today’s modern Army, but for those who have the opportunity to do just that, it is a small price to pay for what they all say is the best job in the Army.
For the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, simple chores to care for the horses are simply a part of the job. But along with mucking stables comes the opportunity for so much more; such as learning new skills like farriering, or shoeing horses, and leather working to repair saddles and hand-craft cavalry boots.
After 20 hours of travel, by plane and bus, I finally made it to Camp Casey, South Korea with the remainder of Fort Hood’s 1st Brigade Combat Team soldiers. For the next several days, I will be following the mission and daily lives of Ironhorse troopers as they begin a nine-month rotation in… Read more
The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas
Your choice for flooring in Central Texas!
Your flooring is more than just the surface you walk on – it's an integral part of your home. With over 35 years of flooring experience, The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas has the resources and knowled…
Experience the difference at one of Well’s Laundry’s 5 convenient locations in Central Texas. The following are a few reasons why you should visit a Wells Laundry, TODAY.
SAVE TIME & MONEY
LARGE CAPACITY WASHERS & DRYERS
Safe & Comfortable Air Conditioned Locations
O…
We Are a One Stop Shop for All of Your Web and Digital Needs!
From responsive web design optimized for mobile viewing, to SEO and keyword research strategies; we will help you reach any digital marketing goal that you have for your business. We stay up to date on the latest trends to ma…
We are a full service Real Estate company specializing in the sale, management, listing, and financing of Real Estate in the state of Texas.
We are a full-service real estate company specializing in the sale, management, listing, and financing of real estate in the state of Texas.
Click here…
Established in 1974, the Jim Wright Company "JWC" has grown into the largest full service Rental and Property Management Company in the Fort Hood Area. We serve the needs of over 2,000 tenants and property owners each year with the majority of our customers being military. In addition, we pr…
CenTex CBD is the first shop in the Temple area that focuses primarily on Cannabidiol (CBD) products. From hemp honey to pet products, our locally owned shop is ready to help you with your CBD needs. We invite you to visit us at 2807 W. Adams, Ste. J., Temple, TX.
Our purpose is to offer inf…
American Dollar Saver is a weekly classified and display ad publication distributed for free in over 350 locations in Central Texas.
About American Dollar Saver
Available every Thursday in various LOCATIONS and communities around Central Texas
Auctions
Coupons
Donations
E…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.