Mucking stables, cleaning hooves and brushing down horses may not sound like a typical job in today’s modern Army, but for those who have the opportunity to do just that, it is a small price to pay for what they all say is the best job in the Army.

For the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, simple chores to care for the horses are simply a part of the job. But along with mucking stables comes the opportunity for so much more; such as learning new skills like farriering, or shoeing horses, and leather working to repair saddles and hand-craft cavalry boots.

