Col. Steven J. Adams relinquished command of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, to Col. Jeremy S. Wilson during a change of command ceremony on Fort Hood’s Cooper Field on Friday.
“The troopers on the field represent the nearly 4,000 soldiers that make up the ‘Black Jack’ brigade” said Maj. Gen. Paul T. Calvert, 1st Cavalry Division commander.
Calvert said the nation can rely on the brigade because superior leaders have built and sustained superior combat value under Adam’s command during the last two years.
“For two years, Steve has had the opportunity to command the ‘Black Jack’ brigade and he has been absolutely fortunate to have his wife standing by his side with a smile on her face every single day,” Calvert said. “The journey over the last two years has not been easy.”
Calvert said he had firsthand knowledge of the trials and tribulations of being a brigade commander and dealing with a wide variety of issues to include serious incidents, preparing soldiers for deployment and grueling training schedules. He said Adams had accomplished these duties in a “phenomenal way.”
“I know it’s not been easy, building readiness for the formation and coming out of executing a mission training plan and deploying the formation to the Korean peninsula and being able to maintain standards and discipline; you have done it extremely well,” Calvert said. “I think your calm demeanor, your balance, has been a huge enabler to that. Your trust of subordinate leaders has been a huge enabler to that.”
During Adam’s tenure the brigade successfully deployed to South Korea as part of a regular rotation of forces to the peninsula.
“Our nation expects us to deploy, fight and win whenever, or wherever, we’re called to do so,” Adams said. “To do this, soldiers must master the fundamental skills of their trade, must be disciplined, have a winning spirit, leaders must be agile and adaptive and able to build cohesive teams.”
Calvert presented Adam’s with a Legion of Merit for his accomplishments during command, and his wife Valerie was commissioned a Yellow Rose of Texas, by the governor of Texas, in recognition of exceptional service by Texas women to their communities. His next assignment will be as the head of Army operations for 8th U.S. Army in South Korea.
The incoming commanders previous assignment was at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California, where he served as the chief of staff.
“It’s great to be back in Central Texas,” Wilson said. “Soldiers and noncommissioned officers, officers and families of ‘Black Jack,’ it’s a privilege to serve in your ranks and alongside so many great warriors.”
