Along with the annual dazzling holiday trail of lights display and Santa’s Village, Fort Hood’s Belton Lake Outdoor Recreational Area (BLORA) this year is offering $5 pony rides for the kids to help celebrate the Christmas season.
For the past 15 years, the 850-acre outdoor recreation area on Lake Belton has been transformed into a “winter wonderland” of holiday cheer, including a five-and-a-half mile drive through more than 100 lighted displays. Along the way, visitors can make a stop at Live Oak Pavilion and Santa’s Village to take photos with the Jolly Ol’ Elf himself, and maybe have some hot chocolate and a homemade cookie or two.
For more information on that highly popular holiday attraction, visit hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/nature-lights/2719466/33097.
For more information on pony rides at BLORA Ranch, which also offers birthday parties and other special events, go to www.facebook.com/events/958293887696841/.
Meanwhile, other local entertainment attractions include a full line-up of holiday-themed shows at the Mayborn Science Theater planetarium on Killeen’s Central Texas College campus. A schedule of events for December includes:
Saturdays: 11 a.m., “The Alien Who Stole Christmas;” noon, “One-World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure;” 1 p.m., Dinosaurs at Dusk;” 2 p.m., “The Secret of the Cardboard Rocket;” 3 p.m., “We Are Astronomers;” 4 p.m., “Let it Snow: A Holiday Musical Journey” featuring classic songs performed by Frank Sinatra, Chuck Berry, Burl Ives and Brenda Lee, along with Ella Fitzgerald, Harry Connick Jr., John Denver, Gene Autry and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra; 7 p.m., “Mystery of the Christmas Star;” 8 p.m., “A Season of Light;” 9 p.m., “Laser U,” a laser light show featuring songs by the rock band U2.
Friday, Dec. 21 is Laser Friday, featuring three musical laser light shows:
7 p.m., “Laser Holidays,” including a blend of musical genres ranging from orchestral to country, new age to rock ‘n roll. Featured songs include such classics as Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas,” Burl Ives singing “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas,” and the
Smashing Pumpkins with “Christmastime.”
8 p.m., “Laser Mania,” includes a mix of rock, pop, rhythm and blues, and country music from Ricky Martin, Shania Twain, Sting, Celine Dion, Beck, Blink 182, Santana, and others.
9 p.m., “Pink Floyd: Through the Prism,” billed as a must-see show for all fans of the legendary rock band, with such classic hits as “Money,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Keep Talking,” and more featured.
Mayborn Science Theater’s resident astronomer, Warren Hart, is to present a star tour at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, highlighting the constellations and stars visible in the night sky over the Northern and Southern hemispheres.
Also during December, weekday matinees will be offered Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. On Dec. 5 is “Season of Light.” “Mystery of the Christmas Star” is on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 is a double-header with “Season of Light” at 1:30 p.m. followed by “Laser Holidays” at 2:30 p.m. Then on Thursday, Dec. 20 is another show double-header with “Mystery of the Christmas Star” at 1:30 p.m. and “The Alien Who Stole Christmas” at 2:30 p.m.
The Mayborn Science Theater will be closed Dec. 24 to 31 for the holidays and re-open the weekend of January 5. For more information, visit www.starsatnight.org.
Anyone feeling the need for a little more physical weekend activity could head on over to Killeen’s Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, 2102 Jennifer Drive, between West Jasper Drive and Highway 190. With almost too many activities to mention all in one place, this complex includes not only trampoline-jumping, but such things as a Sky Rider indoor coaster, ropes course, climbing walls, obstacle course, tubes playground, trapeze, dodgeball, and slam dunk zone.
For more information on the park, go to www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com/locations/texas/killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.