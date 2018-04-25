The Department of the Army announced April 18 that Fort Hood’s 3rd Cavalry Regiment is heading to Iraq.
Army officials were not authorized to discuss the destination until the Department of the Army made the official announcement. The “Brave Rifles” cased their colors during a ceremony April 17 to signify the beginning of the deployment.
According to Fort Hood officials, approximately 2,100 troops from the regiment will deploy. The regiment has about 4,300 troops.
Here is the rest of the announcement:
The 3rd Cavalry Regiment will replace 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division as part of a regular rotation of forces to support Operation Inherent Resolve.
“The Regiment of Mounted Riflemen is a trained and ready force, just as it has been for the last 171 years, and we stand ready to answer the nation’s call to fight and win anywhere in the world,” said Col. Jonathan Byrom, 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander. “After spending the last several months conducting an intense training cycle, culminating with a National Training Center Rotation, the troopers are well prepared for our mission. We look forward to working with the Iraqi Security Forces and coalition partners in continued support of the defeat of ISIS and the effort to bring long-term stability to the region.”
The Brave Rifles are returning to Iraq for the first time since it was in support of Operation New Dawn in 2011.
In early February, an Iraqi government spokesman and U.S. contractors in the country told the Associated Press that American forces had begun a drawdown, based on the defeat of ISIS in the territory.
Secretary of the Army Mark Esper, during his April 18 visit to Fort Hood, would not comment on the drawdown or the deployment.
“The Army will continue to support the commanders in the Middle East as the needs arise,” was the extent of his statement.
