COPPERAS COVE — Walmart of Copperas Cove hosted a nonprofit co-founded by an Army spouse Saturday for a registration party for an upcoming fundraiser.
Julie Moser, a breast cancer survivor who co-founded the nonprofit Pink Warrior Angels, said the nonprofit exceeded its goal to have at least 100 people sign up to participate in the fourth annual Pink Warrior Dash 5k walk/run fundraiser thanks to the support of volunteers from Copperas Cove High School’s Copperettes and Cove Junior High’s National Junior Honor Society.
“The community support is always so humbling and appreciated,” said Moser, whose husband, Staff Sgt. Robert Moser, serves with C Company, 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division. “Our goal was to have 100 people register at the party. We exceeded this with 123 new registrations. We have just about 200 hundred racers signed up and our overall goal is 400. Copperettes came out to not only volunteer, but show off their talent. The Copperas Cove Junior High School National Junior Honor society came out to volunteer as well, bringing in customers to learn more about PWA or register for the race. Crunch Fitness-Killeen did pop-up demos and offered free trials for their upcoming opening in mid September.”
Pink Warrior Angels, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, was founded on the idea that no one should ever have to fight breast cancer alone and has created a unique support system for all who have and are battling a breast cancer diagnosis. The organization not only provides monetary support for bills for those battling the deadly disease, they also provide basic needs such as rides to the hospital or assistance with chores at home such as house cleaning.
The nonprofit was founded in 2015 in Copperas Cove and now has chapters in several states, primarily those with major military installations. While designed to support survivors of breast cancer and their families, the nonprofit will also assist those afflicted with other cancers to ensure they receive the support needed while undergoing the rigors of chemotherapy.
“What I found (as a cancer survivor) is that during treatment, people didn’t really know how to help me,” Moser said when she first helped start the nonprofit. “We’re about pairing up a new ‘warrior,’ someone just diagnosed, with someone who has been through the process before, or an ‘angel.’ That way they have a support person for whatever they may need when going through the process of treatment.”
The Pink Warrior Dash 5k walk/run helps raise funds for the work the nonprofit does on behalf of cancer patients. Registration continues to the day of the race, Sept. 29, at Copperas Cove City Park, which is located at 1206 W. Ave B. Those interested in participating can register at pinkwarriorangels.org and click on the race flyer. On site registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. with a “Prettiest in Pink” contest at 7:30 a.m. Race begins at 8 a.m. There will be awards for fastest male, female and youth 9 and under, along with a special surprise award.
Cost of registration is $30 for ages 10 and up until Sept. 28 and $15 for ages 9 and under. Registration the day of is $35 for all participants.
For more information about the organization or volunteer opportunities, email info@pinkwarriorangels.org.
dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554
