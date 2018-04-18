U.S. Congressman John Carter, R-Texas, today announced $33 million in funding for motor pool reconstruction on Fort Hood.
“Forty-three percent of motor pools on Fort Hood don’t meet the minimum standards for functionality. While the American Soldier is capable of anything, they shouldn’t be forced to work with substandard resources,” Carter said in a statement. “We expect them to do their job and do it well, and in turn, Congress needs to ensure they have adequate resources to do that. The $33 million is the first piece of a lengthy process to improve functionality of Fort Hood’s motor pools. I’m pleased to see this investment in Fort Hood and look forward to advocating to continue this important work in the (fiscal year 2019) funding legislation.”
