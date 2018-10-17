Nonprofit organization Soldier of America Celebration of Love presented the Phantom Warrior Trap Shoot on Sunday at the Sportsmen’s Center on Fort Hood.
The trap shooting contest is a part of Operation Phantom Warrior Salute, a 15-day event. The III Corps centennial celebration honors nearly 100,000 soldiers across the corps,who have proven themselves on battlefields from World War I all the way through present day Iraq and Afghanistan.
Fort Hood Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation registered 80 soldiers for the event. They were divided in two groups for 30 min rounds from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Sportsmen’s Center, which is located at 1937 Rod & Gun Club Loop.
Trap shooting was originally invented as a method for practicing bird hunting. In the late 19th century, competitors shot at real birds. Today, competitors shoot clay pigeons.
Participants used 12, 16, 20 or 24-gauge shotguns with No. 7½, No. 8 or No. 9 shotgun shells. The Sportsmen’s Center had rental shot guns available, which are free for soldiers Monday through Sunday.
At 11:30 a.m., the last iteration shot for the grand prize.
Deputy III Corps commander British Maj. Gen. Felix Gedney presented the first, second, third and luckiest shooter awards. III Corps usually has both an American and British deputy general, for movement and sustainment respectively.
The winners proudly posed for photos with the British army general.
Third-place winner Chuck Masaracchia received a $150 gift certificate for the Sportsmen’s Center. Tim Riordan, second place, took home a $250 gift certificate for the Sportsmen’s Center.
Marybeth Salas and Dan Penders, The Gun Range employees, presented grand prize winner Austin Slightom with a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun valued at $650.
“Just about everybody at the range are former military or law enforcement. We definitely want to give back to the community anyway we can,” said Penders.
The luckiest shooter, Pat Hamilton, received a bottle of Texas Range whiskey.
After the award ceremony, participants stayed for door prize announcements. MWR staff placed raffle tickets in each registration bag. Eight competitors waited for a chance to win a liter of Vodka and a gift certificate.
“Love covered most of the expenses. This doesn’t happen very often,” Wood said.
The nonprofit organization paid for clay pigeons and shotgun shells. They brought breakfast tacos and barbecue sandwiches from Rudy’s Country Store and Bar B-Q, along with beverages, chips and desserts from Sportmen’s Center Grill. The organization sponsored the Warrior Open Golf Tournament for 200 soldiers as well.
“Being able to come out here on a Sunday afternoon, participate in a totally free trap shooting contest, is a great opportunity that would not be possible without the generous support of the Central Texas community and great organizations like Celebration of Love,” said III Corps spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III.
Celebration of Love is a volunteer-run organization that benefits soldiers, veterans and their families. The organization encourages collaboration and is more than willing to share its blueprint with others.
“We try to use 99 cents to the $1 right back into the program. We try not to absorb any overhead or any labor. We are proud of that. These are truly volunteers. Our board is all volunteers, my president is a volunteer and all of our expenses are usually covered by sponsors,” said, Austin Celebration of Love founder Tom Ramsey.
Fort Hood and III Corps has an ongoing working relationship with Celebration of Love. In 2006, the organization gave 25 children on post new bikes. This year, the organization obtained 1,200 bikes for Christmas. The bike drive is one of many Love sponsored programs for Fort Hood.
III Corps will be inducting Tom Ramsey into the Good Neighbor program at the Operation Phantom Warrior Salute’s culminating event on Saturday.
The Good Neighbor program recognizes members of the community who significantly enhance the quality of life for soldiers and their families on Fort Hood and the surrounding communities. Recipients receive a stained-glass Caltrop, the symbol of III Corps, and their photo added to Fort Hood’s Good Neighbor Wall in III Corps Headquarters.
“I never did this for recognition or trophies. So, it’s hard for me to know what it means to Hood, but I can tell you this. I’m excited to take it home to share it with everyone who has entrusted me with much. The Good Neighbor has so much meaning. That is what it means to me,” Ramsey said.
