The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen will conduct an unaccompanied veteran burial Tuesday for former Airman Charles Finley, a United States Air Force veteran. The burial will take place at 1 p.m.
The unaccompanied burial means he will have no family members present, but the public is invited to attend.
Oakcrest Funeral Home in Waco has coordinated with the Lackland Air Force Base Honor Guard to ensure that Finley will receive military honors.
Finley served in the Air Force from April 1951 to April 1953.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.