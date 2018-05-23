KILLEEN — It has been said that each generation has had its heroes. What has also been said is that each generation’s heroes have had their issues, like “shell-shock,” “combat-fatigue” or what is now referred to as post-traumatic stress disorder — or PTSD.
Much like any other “mental illness,” there has been a silence and a stigma.
To raise awareness and provide more accessibility related to the issue of treatment for combat veterans with PTSD, the Cohen Veterans Network, partnered with Endeavors, announced the opening of a Killen-Fort Hood area clinic on Friday to serve an estimated population of 54,000 veterans — 60 percent of whom are post-9/11 era veterans.
Hundreds of Killen-Fort Hood community leaders, veterans and their family members attended the grand opening of the clinic. Also in attendance were Texas Sen. John Cornyn and former Army Sgt. Kyle J. White, a recent Medal of Honor recipient, to speak on issues related to treatment.
“When I got back, I realized something was off,” White explained. “I still deal with it today and when people say that people don’t need help, I don’t value their opinion.”
Cornyn also shared his feelings on the issue.
“I was an Air Force brat. My father was a B-17 pilot during World War II. He was shot down over Germany and was a prisoner of war,” Cornyn explained. “We talk a lot about the visible physical injuries, but not the invisible.”
According to a 2009 Rand study, only 10 percent of veterans with PTSD have visible injuries. In identifying individuals in need of care, education, eligibility concerns and accessibility are issues.
Studies also suggest that as many as 40 percent of returning military members returning home with a mental illness are not receiving treatment, according to officials.
To address the issue of providing expanded services to veterans who may not be eligible for benefits through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Cornyn, along with Senators Dean Heller, R-Nevada, and Marco Rubio, R-Florida, recently introduced the Veteran Urgent Access to Mental Healthcare Act.
In times of budget constraints in the public sector, the private sector may offer solutions with evidence-based treatment for many who may not have access to affordable and high-quality mental health care.
Yet some may fall through the “cracks” of public and private health care. Funding and education are key.
“Steven A. Cohen, a philanthropist, has seeded our network with $275 million. The largest single gift ever to the veteran community. We have plans for 25 clinics across the country with 10 open right now and growing. We’re very proud of this private-public partnership and we’re making a difference,” Cohen Veterans Network’s president and CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan explained.
“We have a lot of educational outreach in the community with information available directly in the schools with teachers cooperating with parents of children of families with multiple deployments,” said Endeavors’ president and CEO, Travis Pearson, ion helping to fill those gaps.
Affordability is often an issue.
“All patients here are able to get their treatment for free or low-lost. Low cost meaning if they have insurance. But Mr. Cohen’s gift can go a long way, and the state of Texas has been very generous as well,” Hassan elaborated. “No veteran or family member will go without care,”
The local clinic said it will provide care for area veterans and family members who need it, regardless of discharge status or their ability to pay.
The new Endeavors Clinic is located at 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen. For more information call 254-213-7847 or go to KNclinic@endeavors.org.
