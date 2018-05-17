Beginning when first engaged in World War I through the decades of war and peace. Today, III Corps men and women continue to serve honorably and successfully at assignments throughout the world, such as Operation Inherent Resolve, where III Corps is a powerful force in spreading freedom and defeating terrorism.
The City of Killeen is proud to be the home of III Corps and Fort Hood and is forever grateful to all those who have served and the supporters of those who served. Congratulation to the Phantom Warriors!
Jose L. Segarra, Killeen mayor
