Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, continued his “Texas Defends America” tour by visiting with soldiers on Fort Hood Friday.
The junior Texas senator, who is up for reelection this November, is visiting military installations around the state and receiving briefings on training, operations and unit deployments around the world.
“Fort Hood is one of the great resources that Texas has in terms of our military capability,” Cruz said. “This entire week I’ve had the privilege of touring bases throughout the state.”
Prior to visiting Fort Hood, Cruz spent time at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio and Ellington Field, the Coast Guard air station in Houston. He received updates on training and operations and met with service members at each installation.
“There is no state in the union like Texas, in terms of the support and love that the state of Texas gives for the men and women of active duty military and for our veterans,” Cruz said. “We are blessed to have an extraordinary community of soldiers, sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, and also veterans who make Texas home.”
Cruz said he helped secure more than 30 provisions that were included in the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act of 2019.
“One of the most important (provisions) was focusing on updating and modernizing M1 Abrams tanks, Bradleys and Strykers, and in particular on active protective systems to keep our soldiers safe,” Cruz said. “Another element I worked closely with Fort Hood on was to modernize the motor pools and bring them to standards to deal with modern technology.”
Part of the visit was spent viewing barracks renovations, of which $150 million was included in the National Defense Authorization Act for military construction funds for Texas installations alone. Cruz said service members living quarters were an issue he has seen on several installations, as many of them were built in the 1950’s and 1960’s and have problems with mold, plumbing and problems with heating and cooling.
“You’ve got 19 barracks that are being renovated right now to ensure our soldiers have living conditions that are safe, that are of a quality we would expect our fighting men and women to be housed in and deserve,” Cruz said. “So, I’m glad to see the progress we’re making in terms of renovating the barracks, but we need to do substantially more.”
Cruz said there were more than 30 provisions that were directly focused on Texas military installations and protecting the national security needs of the United States.
Cruz also spoke about veterans and veterans’ health care issues. Texas is home to more than 1.7 million U.S. military veterans.
“I started the day having the wonderful opportunity to present a brand-new home to a wounded warrior,” Cruz said. “That was a wonderful way to start the day, thanking a veteran, thanking him for his service, his sacrifice, thanking his wife and thanking his two boys.”
Cruz participated in the ceremony hosted by Helping a Hero to honor U.S. Army Sgt. James “Shane” Ray and his family by presenting them with the home. Ray was wounded in combat and lost a leg.
“When it comes to veterans needs, the one that is front and center is the Veterans Affairs and improving the quality of healthcare that is delivered to veterans,” Cruz said. “I think the essential tools for improving the quality of healthcare through the VA are accountability and choice.”
Cruz shifted gears and spoke a little about his reelection. A recent poll from Quinnipiac University shows his opponent, U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, just 6 points behind. According to the poll, Cruz leads O’Rourke 49-43 percent in the Texas senate race.
“This is a remarkable time in our country’s history,” Cruz said. “We have a Republican president, we have Republican majorities in both houses of Congress, and I think we’re accomplishing a great deal for the state of Texas.”
Cruz claimed the “far left” is filled with rage and fury at President Donald J. Trump, which is resulting in millions of dollars flowing into Texas by liberals across the country and which will result in record Democratic turnout in the November election.
“The good news is, in Texas there are a whole lot more conservatives than liberals,” Cruz said. “So, politically the task we have is to turn out conservatives.”
Cruz said Texans believe in lower taxes, lower regulations, more jobs, higher wages, more opportunity, secured border and protect the constitution.
“Everyday I’ve served in the Senate, I’ve worked hard to honor the promises I made to 28 million Texans,” Cruz said. “There is no race in the country on which there is a starker divide than the U.S. Senate race here in Texas.”
Cruz said O’Rourke was too liberal for Texas and was campaigning on a message to impeach Trump and was proud of his ‘F’ rating from the National Rifle Association.
“Normally in a general election, Democrats in Texas at least pretend to be moderates,” Cruz said. “Congressman O’Rourke isn’t doing that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.