Darnall.jpg

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s urology team from left, Dr. Hsiang Chi (Cathy) McLaughlin, Maj. James Farrell and Maj. Tara Ortiz. Using civilian and military benchmarks that correlate patient care with revenue, the trio began rebuilding urology’s business model, one variable at a time, including factoring in patient cancellations. The result: Beneficiary access to care doubled, allowing each urologist to exceed the previous average of 12 patients per day. Those changes also were noticed by the Department of Defense who recognized them for their production successes. (Photo by Gloria Montgomery, CRDAMC Public Affairs)

Recent administration changes, additional doctors, more space and better equipment have contributed to nearly doubling access to care in Carl R. Darnall Medical Center’s urology clinic.

“In any one day, with our three active physicians, our numbers will be between 60-80 patients per day,” said urologist (Dr.) Maj. James Farrell, adding that those changes also were noticed by the Department of Defense who recognized them for their production successes.

