Running an obstacle course is nothing new for most military personnel, but how about taking on a series of balance beams, half pipes, monkey bars, trampolines, bridges, slides, slopes, cliffs and hurdles all floating out in the middle of a lake?
That’s what you will find at Altitude H2O’s floating waterpark at Meadowmere Park on Grapevine Lake, located about 26 miles northeast of Fort Worth.
Grand opening for the one-of-a-kind facility was June 16, and another location is planned down south in Houston.
Adults and children ages 6 and up, who are at least 43 inches tall, and know how to swim are welcome to use the waterpark. The water is eight-feet deep, and mandatory life jackets are provided. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, and signed liability waivers are required for those using the facility. There is an area nearby on shore for parents and guardians to sit and supervise.
A total of 100 participants is allowed to use the waterpark and obstacle course during each 45-minute session, which follows a 15-minute safety orientation and rules of conduct review. Tickets are $20 each for children and adults for a single session, and $30 each for a double session.
There also is a $5-per-carload fee for entering Meadowmere Park. For those not using the waterpark, there is an open area available for swimming.
Amanda Rodriguez, marketing manager for Grapevine Parks and Recreation, said the new facility thus far has been a big success.
“It’s been a great partnership, and they’ve been doing really well,” Rodriguez said, explaining that the new waterpark has been averaging 75 visitors per hour, and online reservations are available to avoid standing in line for tickets. Along with the waterpark, guests are welcome to bring barbecue grills and lawn chairs to enjoy a sand beach area and paddle board and kayak rentals are also available.
Admission is first-come, first-served, and advance tickets and more information are available at: altitudeh2o.com.
Closer to home, a number of other attractions are available to help central Texans beat the summer heat, including:
Summer Fun Water Park, 1410 Waco Road in Belton, features multiple water slides, a lazy river, large swimming pool, and pavilions for parties. The park is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Admission prices: adults, $16; children three to 12 years old, $13; non-swimmers, $7; and seniors, free. The park offers discounted rates for admission after 3 p.m., and Sunday admission is $13 for all ages. Summer Fun also features teen and adult nights throughout the summer. Go to summerfunwaterpark.com for more information.
The Killeen Family Aquatics Center, 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, includes a 10,360 square foot multi-use pool, a lap pool, bathhouse, three water slides, kid’s play area, shaded rest areas and more. Day passes range from $5 to $8 based upon age, with kids 3 years and under always free. The center is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 6:30 p.m.
Hancock Springs Free Flow Pool is one of the last free-flowing spring-fed pools in Texas with water staying at a cool 72 degrees no matter how hot it gets outside. The spring is at Hancock Park, Highway 281 South in Lampasas. Adult admission fee is $3.50 per day and seniors and children are $2.50. The pool is open Thursday-Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Center, at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, has a number of activities for families to enjoy. Camping sites, picnic pavilions, horseback riding trails, hiking, mountain biking, as well as a man-made beach complete with a downhill water slide and more are available. Military patrons pay $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle. Visit hood.armymwr.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.