It was an emotional moment for the family of Elizabeth Laird on Monday.
That as when III Corps and Fort Hood leadership formally dedicated the room at the Staff Sgt. George Larkin Terminal at Robert Gray Army Airfield after Laird. It is the room where Laird, affectionately known as the “Hug Lady,” gave out an estimated 500,000 hugs to soldiers departing to and returning from combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan between 2003 and the time of her death in 2015.
“To put that into perspective: The active component of your Army is not yet even at 470,000. She hugged the entire Army over the 12 years she was doing this,” said Lt. Gen. Robert P. White, III Corps and Fort Hood commander.
Laird’s daughter, Susan Dewees-Taylor, spoke of the deep faith in God her mother had that led her to her mission to hug each soldier as they left and when they returned.
“She was a lady who had a heart of gold, always looking to help somebody,” she said. “She also would talk with them, she would pray with them, and most of all, she would hug them. She always wanted to bring a little bit of sunshine into their lives.”
During the 12 years Laird, a Copperas Cove resident, hugged the troops, Dewees-Taylor said her mother made sure to be there regardless of the time or whether it was just two or 200 troops who were leaving or returning.
“That always amazed me. I would be talking to her at 2 o’clock in the morning and she was out here for two people,” she said. “That’s because she loved everyone.”
Laird firmly believed in the power of Psalm 91 from the Bible, Dewees-Taylor said, handing out cards with the Psalm on it to remind the troops deploying that their faith in God would be their shield and armour. She said there were some units who returned without having any of their soldiers killed or injured that had made the decision to pray together using Psalm 91 daily during their deployment: Her mother was told they believed that was the reason for their units having no casualties, despite being in frequent danger.
“Mother believed in the protection of Psalms 91, and that’s why it was so important (to her) that every time someone deployed, that she handed them a Psalms 91 card,” she said.
Laird’s son, Richard Dewees, said it was amazing to see how much his mother was loved by the troops.
“Mom always said, ‘my troops love me.’ I was like, ‘yeah, yeah.’ And then I found out she wasn’t lying,” the former U.S. Marine said. “When she was in the hospital, she couldn’t go to them so they came to her. They would come out in groups to visit her. It was quite phenomenal.”
The hugs soldiers received from Laird were truly treasured by them, said Chaplain Col. Brian Chepey, a recipient of her hugs during two deployments who is due to soon take over as the Fort Hood Garrison chaplain.
“I had the privilege of deploying out of her two times ... I just called her Ms. Elizabeth,” the 20-year Army chaplain said. “For me, (her hugs) were a foretaste of Heaven. I don’t say that pastoral — really, the truth is there’s something about a physical touch that we can express the image of God and what God is like, and how awesome His love is for us.”
Chepey said he spent a lot of time listening to her stories while waiting to board flights to deploy, stories of her time in the Air Force and of her stories of why she believed so much in Psalms 91. And he recalled how often soldiers who had never received a hug from her before were at times intimidated by the diminuative woman while others would make a bee-line to her for a hug.
One of the lessons that could be learned from Laird’s life, the chaplain said, is that life is fleeting, so be kind.
“The Bible says our life is like a vapor — we appear after a little while and then we’re gone,” Chepey said. “So how about we practice (kindness) at home. We can sit down, give our spouse and our kids a hug, and we start there.”
dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554
