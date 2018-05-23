Family and friends spent Saturday morning with 200 soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team who are departing for Europe.
The “Ironhorse” Brigade soldiers lined their bags behind Howze Auditorium on Fort Hood. Some soldiers remained in their sections and talked amongst themselves. Present family and friends stayed near their cars and at an adjacent parking lot. Family pets and children provided a positive distraction.
The brigade is upholding the U.S. commitment to NATO allies’ security on air, land and at sea for their nine-month rotation in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which will consist of nine major training events. They were the first brigade to originally support the mission.
The brigade’s history with Europe comforted leaders and families.
“It’s going to make our lives a lot better out there. A lot of the kinks have been worked out already, which should smooth out things a little bit for us coming in,” said Capt. Terry Barhouse, the G Company forward support company commander.
“It will be a new experience, but it feels more like she’s going on an adventure verses going on a deployment,” said Taylor Kellam, wife of Pfc. AJ Kellam. “It makes it less worrisome.”
This is AJ’s first deployment. She is leaving behind a wife and three children. Her family plans to keep in touch with Sapphire MIFI. The international mobile hot spot has access to over 100 countries Wi-Fi access points. It is $149 and comes with pay-as-you-go data plans. The Kellam’s can monitor their usage with a free app. The app is compatible with most Android and Apple products.
Germany is the primary duty location. Soldiers may spend time in Estonia, Latvia, Romania, Hungary, Lithuania, Poland and Bulgaria. Online connectivity is important. It helps friends and family support their service member and soldiers to stay active in their children’s lives.
“I feel anxious. We have two children instead of one this time,” said Heather Ames, wife of Spc. Michael Ames.
Their daughter is 2 1/2 years old and their son is 9 months old. The first time Michael deployed, his daughter was 1 month old. The deployment did not impact their bond. This time, both children will miss him.
“We will do video calls and I will show them pictures of him from before,” Heather said.
“It’s important for kids to see their parents,” Taylor said.
Communication is important for married and single soldiers. A soldier’s normal support system is back home. They are spending more time with their leaders, colleagues and subordinates. Communication outside of that new norm is essential.
“Good cellphone coverage is definitely helpful to close gaps in communication. It’s a lot easier to pull out a cellphone and reach back,” Barhouse said.
He is switching to T-Mobile to stay in touch with his wife.
Time apart is hard for everyone involved, but there is potential for growth, too.
Taylor is working toward two goals. Taylor and AJ want to expand their family, and Taylor wants to sell crafts to ladies around post. Both are attainable goals with three children running around the house.
Thirty-five hundred Ironhorse Brigade soldiers are deploying this summer. The farewell is one of many to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.