KILLEEN — Friends and family members of the eight soldiers and one West Point cadet killed in the June 2, 2016 training accident gathered over the weekend to ensure those who died would not be forgotten.
On Saturday, several former members of 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division gathered at Long Branch Park in Killeen to barbecue and tell stories of the fallen soldiers. On Sunday, those gathered at the barbecue and family members of those killed were expected to take time on the actual anniversary of the accident to visit the site where it happened. After, they were expected to go to the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen to visit the graves of Staff Sgt. Miguel Angel Colonvazquez and Spc. Yingming Sun, two of the soldiers killed in the accident who are buried there.
“That’s what this is all about,” Dasheen Perry said of the gathering at the park Saturday. “Let’s get the family together, those who are here.”
Colonvazquez and Sun, along with Spc. Christine Faith Armstrong, Pfc. Brandon Austin Banner, Pfc. Zachery Nathaniel Fuller, Pvt. Isaac Lee DeLeon, Pvt. Eddy Raelaurin Gates, Pvt. Tysheena Lynette James and U.S. Military Academy at West Point Cadet Mitchell Alexander Winey were all killed during the training accident when their military vehicle, a light, medium tactical vehicle — or LMTV — rolled over at a low-water crossing site at Owl Creek on Fort Hood.
Three soldiers in the vehicle survived the accident — Spc. Tyrail Friend, Spc. Rogelio Morales Jr. and Spc. Kameron Robinson.
Perry, a former soldier who was a private new to the unit when the accident occurred, said he was in the motor pool when he found out that Banner, the soldier who had welcomed him to the unit with open arms, had died.
“It hurt me to find out he passed away in the accident,” he said.
Perry was on a cleaning detail at the time and said he remembers that it was continually raining. All of a sudden, people started running around everywhere and the motor pool descended into chaos. When he finally figured out what was going on, convoys were already headed out to search for the missing.
“I see people crying. The whole time, I’m lost, I don’t know what’s going on,” he said.
Perry said the unit tried to keep details of the accident a secret for a while, but as soon as news surfaced of the deaths, it really hit home to the soldiers what had happened. They were not allowed to talk about it, however.
Perry added he felt the Army would never reveal what actually happened that day, preferring to lay blame somewhere and forgetting about it. Until then, those still in the area from the unit that day will continue to remember those who were lost.
Friend, who attended the barbecue, said it was an angel who saved his life that day, pulling him out of the water after he jumped out of the back of the LMTV.
“I remember seeing flashes of my kids, my wife. I’m thinking to myself, ‘I’m dying.’ I was just praying in my head,” he said. “I kept saying, ‘Jesus, Jesus, Jesus,’ and then I saw an angel lifting me up.”
Coming out of the water felt as if someone had grabbed onto his uniform at his shoulders and jerked him out, he said.
“I got to the top of the water and it felt like I had had my air the whole time,” Friend recalled. “It was like (the angel) blew air into my lungs.”
Friend was able to grab a branch that held and began screaming for help. The body of Armstrong floated past him and he tried to grab her while holding onto the branch.
“She was already dead, but I tried to grab her,” he said. “I couldn’t get her.”
The near-death experience has given Friend a new perspective on life, he said.
“That was the most fear I’ve ever felt in my life,” he said. “I wasn’t thinking about dying, but now I think about it every day. I felt like I could have done something more (to save the others). I had survivor’s guilt, and had it for a while — sometimes I still do.”
A lot of counseling, therapy and telling the story has made it easier on him over time, Friend said.
And one of those helping Friend and the other veterans with the unit during the accident to cope has been “Papa Rog” — Rogelio Morales Sr., father of Morales Jr., who is attending college in Pennsylvania and could not make it to Saturday’s event.
“These guys are like my sons, my kids — we all bonded like one big family,” he said. “They’re always at my house.”
The day of the accident was a normal day for Papa Rog, sitting on the back porch of his Pennsylvania home enjoying the weather when his son called.
“He said, ‘Pops, I was in an accident.’ That’s all he said,” the senior Morales recalled. “I said, ‘Are you OK?’ He said, ‘Yeah, but a lot of my buddies died.’ The next day, I was down here (in Killeen).”
Each of the former unit members at the barbecue said they will continue each year to gather around the anniversary of the accident.
“Let’s remember them,” Perry said.
