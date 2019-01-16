Family and friends were bundled up against the near-freezing temperatures Monday morning as they eagerly awaited the buses carrying their loved ones home from a nine-month deployment to Europe.
Carrying signs to welcome home their soldier — and children so swathed in winter clothing their eyes could barely be seen — the family and friends of the first troops from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “Ironhorse,” 1st Cavalry Division to return from Europe took advantage of the hot coffee and hot chocolate provided by the USO as their breath steamed the early-morning air.
Finally, the buses arrived, carrying the roughly 100 troopers returning on the first flight home.
The brigade deployed roughly 3,500 troops to Europe in May 2018 to support Operation Atlantic Resolve and are being replaced by 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division.
All in attendance cheered and waved their signs as the troopers marched in formation onto Cooper Field.
“Welcome home, job well done overseas!” said Lt. Col. David Polizzotti Jr., the brigade’s deputy commanding officer, in a brief speech before letting the troopers reunite with their loved ones. “Glad to have you back here at Fort Hood. Be safe as you start your next mission, which is getting reintegrated with your families, getting resettled here ... and then gearing up for the next mission.”
The deployment is the Ironhorse brigade’s second rotation to Europe for Operation Atlantic Resolve — a “demonstration of continued U.S. commitment to collective security through a series of actions designed to reassure NATO allies and partners of America’s dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region in light of the Russian intervention in Ukraine,” according to the operation’s website, www.eur.army.mil/AtlanticResolve.
The unit’s first time deploying for Atlantic Resolve was in 2014, when elements of the brigade first participated in the operation.
The brigade participated in several multi-national training exercises during the rotation, to include ‘Saber Strike’ at Drawsko Pimorskie Training Area, Poland; ‘Noble Partner’ in Georgia; and ‘Platinum Lion’ at Novo Solo Training Area, Bulgaria. The troopers also participated in various exercises in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Germany.
For the soldiers and their families, it’s just good to be home.
“It feels great — it was a long time being gone from my family,” said Spc. Elizar Garcia, a communications specialist with 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment. “It was great training, a great experience. I actually met with Polish signal people, and it was great chit-chatting with their radios. Seeing what they had and what we had was a pretty awesome experience.”
His wife, Angela, was just happy to have her husband home to help with their 11-month-old daughter, Angelique.
“I missed him a lot,” she said. “It was hard (taking care of Angelique without him), but my family helped a lot. I moved back with my mom for a while, but then I came back.”
The remainder of the brigade is scheduled to return home throughout the remainder of the month.
dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554
