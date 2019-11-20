FORT IRWIN, California — Through the use of five imperatives, safety, accountability, maintenance, simplicity and attitude, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment achieved a successful rotation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.

The Brave Rifles deployed to NTC from Fort Hood with approximately 3,000 troopers and an additional 1,350 attached soldiers from enabling units in order to conduct Decisive Action Rotation 20-02 from Oct. 8 to Nov. 20. The rotation included reception, staging and onward movement, 10 days force on force, four days force on force offensive and defensive live fire and closed out with regeneration and redeployment operations.

