KILLEEN — The Killeen Food Care Center handed out 1,000 Thanksgiving baskets to the military community in coordination with the Fort Hood Chaplain’s office and the Command Finance Specialist.
Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ward, funds manager with the Fort Hood Chaplain’s Office, was making sure each company gets as many Thanksgiving baskets as needed.
“We are … distributing turkey baskets to the command financial specialists who are then taking the baskets to their units and distributing them out to the soldiers in need,” he said.
The groceries were handed out to military families who need extra support through the Holiday season.
“It’s really for everybody who the command financial specialists have identified with special needs,” Ward said. “It doesn’t matter what the rank is. You may not have the money right now, but the community as a whole here in Killeen is going to take care of you.”
Spending many holidays away from his own family, Ward knows that the holiday season can be especially hard for the military community.
“I haven’t been home for the holidays in at least six years and its definitely rough being away,” he said.
The Thanksgiving baskets are a gesture from the local community to military families to make their holidays a little more joyful.
“It lets the soldiers know that they are appreciated and it creates a feeling of home when they are not there,” Ward said.
Local organizations like Boy Scout Troop 287 and the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors in Killeen helped with donations and organizing the large amount of Thanksgiving baskets.
Iman Williams Christians, clinic director at Endeavors, works with military dependents and veterans every day and knows the struggle many families go through.
“We get a lot of veterans and military families that come in and are struggling financially, not even sure how they get food on the table for Thanksgiving,” she said.
Williams Christians wants the military community to know that there are many ways of support available for them.
“Our organization wants to give back to the community,” she said. “This is just another way that we can serve.”
The Food Care Center is located at 210 N. 16th Street in Killeen and distributes groceries to residents in need on a daily basis. According to executive director Raymond Cockrell, the Food Care Center handed out 2.4 million pounds of groceries to 84,000 clients in the last fiscal year.
