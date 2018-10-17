A former commander of the 1st Cavalry Division who would go on to lead all ground forces during Operations Desert Shield/Desert Storm was honored with a memorial plaque Friday at Patton Park, an area which he had lived in four different times throughout his career.
The late retired Lt. Gen. John J. Yeosock had previously served the “First Team” in three major capacities — as chief of staff, assistant division commander and commander. He then took command of Third Army and led the ground assault for Desert Shield/Desert Storm before retiring from the Army after 33 years of service.
III Corps and Fort Hood commander Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II officiated the memorial and dedication ceremony, which had both professional and personal meaning for the commander. While the dedication was considered a way of honoring the past of the corps during the corps’ 100th anniversary ceremony, Operation Phantom Warrior Salute, Yeosock was also Funk’s father-in-law and mentor.
“We celebrate those who came before us, who built the legacy and lived the legend,” Funk said. “We truly stand on the shoulders of giants, and there are few more giant than Gen. John Yeosock. As I reflected on this day, I am reminded that there are lions in our lives, and through the trails they blaze and the legacy they leave around us, leading through example of character as opposed to celebrity.”
Funk said his father-in-law was a cavalryman to the core who embodied the very definition of what it meant to be a servant leader. As a young company executive officer in D Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, Funk had to ask his then incoming division commander for his daughter’s hand in marriage.
“For some reason, then incoming Pegasus 6, major general at the time said yes, and Beth and I got married at the 1st Cavalry Division Chapel 31 years ago this year,” Funk recalled. “I am not sure Gen. Yeosock would say it was his best decision ever, but I know it was for me.”
Funk spoke about the impact his father-in-law had upon the Army and his troops during Desert Shield/Desert Storm, as well as the impact he had on him personally as a mentor.
“As a lieutenant general, Yeosock reflected on the enormous honor of leading the Desert Storm victory parade in New York City’s Battery Park in June of 1991,” he said. “He once wrote, ‘I did yesterday what will become important tomorrow. If anyone deserves the credit, therefore it is my Army and the nation it serves.’”
Yeosock’s widow, Betta — who is currently living in one of her former homes on Fort Hood directly across from the park hosting her husband’s plaque — then took the chance to speak about her husband from the side she saw as a spouse and the mother of his children.
“I came up with something and thought I would share it with you. It’s not serious, because you heard all the serious stuff from my son-in-law,” Betta said. “I was thinking about John and I thought, he’s done so many big and important things: But may I share some of the little things he did that I thought were so important?”
Betta told stories of some of her late husband’s various mishaps early during their marriage, such as serving with an artillery unit but insisting on still wearing the yellow cavalry scarf with his fatigues, which was part of the uniform at the time. She also spoke about the more human side of her husband, such as a time prior to deploying to Vietnam where a young John Jr. found his father crying and wanted to know why.
“‘Oh, I just got soap in my eyes.’ So every time John (Jr.) would think of his father during that deployment, he would say, ‘remember that day when daddy got soap in his eyes?’ That was my John Yeosock,” she said.
Betta said she was very pleased and humbled by the ceremony.
“The plaque is right in my view when I sit in my chair in my living room,” she said. “He loved his children more than anything. Some of his last words was, ‘We really have nice children, don’t we? Thank you for raising them.’”
Betta added that her husband was remembered by his troops as a “soldier’s soldier,” which was the highest praise he could conceive of from his soldiers.
dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554
