A former 1st Cavalry Division deputy commander has been confirmed by the Senate to receive his fourth star and lead Army Futures Command, a new high-level Army unit designed to lead the Army’s future force modernization enterprise.
The Senate confirmed the appointment Monday evening of Lt. Gen. John “Mike” Murray, who is set to take command at an activation ceremony of the Army Futures Command in Austin on Friday.
“Just as Austin is uniquely positioned to ensure the Army succeeds in this new mission, General Murray’s long career and dedicated service in uniform makes him the right leader for Army Futures Command,” said U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. “I am confident that General Murray will succeed in his new role, and I look forward to Texas and the United States benefiting from his leadership. I am eager to continue working with the Army to ensure they are modernized and ready to deter aggression, promote peace and project American strength.”
Murray has held numerous command positions within the Army, according to a Senate news release, with several of his assignments at Fort Hood, including: commander of 1st Cavalry Division’s 3rd Brigade; deputy commander of 1st Cavalry Division; and chief of staff of III Corps.
“General Murray’s impressive leadership experience within many levels in the U.S. Army makes him an exceptional candidate to lead its new innovative command in Austin,” said U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in a prepared statement Tuesday.
Murray is currently the Army’s deputy chief of staff, working at the Pentagon, but will be promoted to four-star general Friday, according to Col. Patrick Seiber, Army Futures Command communications director.
The activation ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the University of Texas System Building, where the command will be located. Guest speakers for the event are Cornyn, Secretary of the Army Mark T. Esper, Army chief of staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Steve Adler, mayor of Austin.
“We are looking forward to his arrival here in the coming days and to partner with the Central Texas community as we establish the Army Futures Command,” Seiber said.
“I look forward to welcoming Gen. Murray back to Central Texas and following the success of the U.S. Army Futures Command under his direction,” Cornyn said.
The command is expected to assess the future operational environment, emerging threats, and new technologies in order to develop and deliver concepts, requirements, future force designs, and modern solutions to meet our soldiers’ wartime needs, according to an Army release.
Murray is originally from Kenton, Ohio.
He and his wife, Jane have three daughters and seven grandchildren.
