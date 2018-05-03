Fort Hood hosted 200 soldiers competing in the 6th annual Ben Hogan Classic on Thursday. The event was organized by the Ben Hogan Foundation.
The annual event recognizes soldiers at Fort Hood for their active duty military service and is the only event, besides the official PGA event, that is an official Ben Hogan event.
Golf aficionados are well aware of the Ben Hogan story and relevance of Ben Hogan to the United States military. This is reflected by the Foundation’s 4th initiative: The support of those who serve in the military. Like many patriotic Americans at the time, eager to serve their country in a time of dire need, Hogan left the PGA tour in 1942 to join the Army Air Corps. He would serve until 1948. During Hogan’s stellar golfing career, he would win 64 PGA tour events — only surpassed by Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Sam Snead.
In addition, the Foundation awards $10,000 scholarships to at-risk youths. This aspect of the foundation is also firmly woven within the fabric of the Ben Hogan story — losing his father at the age of 9, Hogan would seek solace on the green. He worked as a caddy instead of going to school. His work ethic and attitude contributed to his greatness. One could safely say that he wasn’t naturally the best, but that he had to develop something many soldiers can relate to: Discipline.
The event was kicked off by a rousing speech delivered by Maj. Gen. John “J.T.” Thompson, deputy commanding general for III Corps and Fort Hood.
“Hit ‘em straight, hit ‘em long and go have a great day,” Thompson urged the troops.
According to Robert Stennett, the CEO of the Ben Hogan Foundation, “This is the premier military appreciation event at Fort Hood. Designed to give them a little flavor of how we recognize our soldiers, it’s really a very special way to say thank you for serving our country. We think this is what Ben Hogan would want us to do.”
The soldiers, although eager to compete, appeared to place comaraderie above all else on this day. Master Sgt. Juan Estrada, serving with the 407 Army Field Support Brigade, reflected on his enjoyment and what he derives from the game.
“It’s a social thing … it’s a lot like the military, too … it takes lots of discipline. Using your mind. Thinking ahead. How you’re going to do what you must do,” he said.
Estrada has volunteered for several of the Ben Hogan Classic events and describes himself as an avid golfer.
As soldiers made their way around the green, several offered their take on the event.
First Sgt. Eddie Jones, of Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, was enjoying himself despite downplaying the competitive component of the game.
“I’m okay, but I’m no Tiger Woods. I play all the time, but this is the first time that I’ve been out here for the Ben Hogan Classic,” Jones stated.
Master Sgt. C.A. Walls, of 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, has been to every Ben Hogan Classic but one.
“It’s a remarkable thing Ben Hogan did to win all those championships, but he (Hogan) also showed how to be a champion,” Walls elaborated.
