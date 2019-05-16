As part of Military Appreciation Month, volunteers and staff from Fort Hood Army Community Services held a luncheon Friday to honor the spouses of those serving in the military.
Approximately 400 military spouses came to Club Hood to see vendors, mingle, meet new friends and reconnect with old ones.
The event started with an invocation, followed with the reading of a poem titled ‘The Military Spouse Creed’ by Chandelle Walker. Gold Star Family members were also recognized with applause for their attendance.
III Corps and Fort Hood commander Lt. Gen. Paul Funk II took time to give words of appreciation to the spouses in attendance.
“The strength of our nation is our army. The strength of our army is our soldiers. And the strength of our soldiers is our families, and that’s what makes us Army Strong,” said Funk.
The keynote speaker for the luncheon was Dr. Beth Funk, who spoke on her upcoming move, the different responsibilities of the military spouse and what she likes to call “hattitude.”
“The truth and the reality of this is we symbolically wear many hats as military spouses,” said Beth Funk. “But instead of feeling overwhelmed by the number of hats that we wear, I actually feel in awe. I feel in awe of the way that the women here don these ‘beautiful hats’ and take them off and with almost no transition at all.”
Beth Funk went on to state that change is a constant within a military spouse’s life, with its own sets of challenges and rippling effects. But instead of focusing on what might happen, she urged guest to take time to live in the moment and gave each spouse a reminder to practice self-care.
“Let’s ask ourselves this question today: As you juggle your many goals and as you switch out of your many hats, what are you doing to ensure that your body, mind and spirit have a chance to reset and renew?” she asked.
Beth Funk closed out the event thanking everyone in attendance, but also took time to impart one more piece of advice when it comes to living the Army life: Don’t be afraid to be yourself.
“There is no right or wrong way to do this, to be a good Army spouse,” she said. “You know, we come into this role from various backgrounds with lots of different skill sets and experience levels, passions and desires and loves and jobs. And that is really the beauty of a military spouses.”
