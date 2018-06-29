Fort Hood will host the fifth annual Remembrance 5K Run/Walk honoring fallen service members at 7 a.m. Saturday, June 30, beginning on Sadowski Field.
More than 7,000 boots will line the route which memorializes service members that have lost their lives since Sept. 11, 2001.
The run/walk is free and open to the public. After the run/walk, the boots along with a photo of each of the fallen will be on display at Sadowski Field in front of the III Corps Headquarters building through July 8.
Participants who do not have a DoD affiliated ID card must obtain a pass at the Marvin Leath Visitors Center located on T.J. Mills Blvd. The event is free, however, registration is required through Fort Hood’s MWR Web site.
