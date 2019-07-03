COPPERAS COVE — Dental items for canine teeth, Kong toys, items to help calm the dogs’ nerves as they board helicopters, hair brushes, nail clippers, bathing brushes, leashes, collars, bedding and more. The list of items needed outside of the standard supply list by the U.S. Army’s working dogs is endless as deployment of soldiers and their trained canines to combat zones continue.
Three years ago, Preteen Miss Five Hills Kaydence Roberts, whose father serves in the 1st Cavalry Division, Headquarters Battalion, started an annual collection drive when a friend told her about dogs that serve overseas and how they needed things that were not issued by the Army.
“To me, they are also soldiers who help protect us and the human soldiers that are with them,” Kaydence said. “I was also moved to help when I saw the boots at the memorial on Fort Hood that had the dog tags of the canine soldiers that had gave their lives to protect us.”
On Sunday, Roberts and Five Hills royalty titleholders manned the entrances of the Copperas Cove Walmart handing out supply lists for Fort Hood’s working dogs, asking patrons to purchase the items and drop them off on their way out of the store.
“I’m always so excited to see the generosity of our community who give so much to help this cause,” Kaydence said. “We had many people ask about more details and even wanted to know if we were going to be out there other days so they could come back and give more.”
Roberts and her group of volunteers collected more than $2,000 in supplies that they loaded into the back of her grandfather’s truck to be delivered to the USO, which will distribute the items to the 89th Military Police Battalion.
“I feel this is my way of helping out with our military since I am a military child whose father currently serves on Fort Hood,” the 11-year old said. “My grandmother and grandfather are also military veterans. So, I come from a strong military family that believes in serving our nation.”
Over the last three years, Kaydence has collected and donated more than $8,000 to Fort Hood’s military working dogs.
