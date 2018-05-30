Fort Hood and III Corps held their annual celebrations for Asian American and Pacific Islanders Heritage month at the Community Events Center on May 17.
The event, titled “Unite our vision by working together,” celebrated the contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to the nation.
“The Army is a very diverse … force and it’s important that we celebrate that diversity,” said Lt. Col. William Lee Davis from the 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team.
More than 56 ethnic groups from Asia and the Pacific Islands live in the United States, whose members played a significant role in the history of the U.S. Army.
“It allows us to have an appreciation for how diverse (the Army) really is and appreciate the unique heritage of our soldiers,” Davis said.
Guest speaker Amy Wong, founder and CEO of the Asian American Cultural Center in Austin, spoke about common myths and misunderstandings between the different cultures.
“I want to remove some of the myths and … barriers,” Wong said. “When we get that out of the way, we can pay attention to really listen … to the message behind our social conception.”
Born in Hong Kong, Wong came to the United States in 1975.
“To communicate better we have to know each other’s value system,” Wong said. “Asians are very diverse … but we do have some shared values.”
Wong explained how the Asian culture is built on the civility to respect, the humanity to care and the integrity to be honest and fair.
“It is hard to forget where we are coming from,” she said. “I have been here over 40 years, but I still catch myself doing something my mother was doing at my age.”
However, Wong’s idea of honoring other cultures and unite is simple.
“There is no right or wrong … to allow ourselves to evolve and incorporate other cultures into our lives is one way to honor other cultures,” she said.
The celebration also included a traditional dance performance by the Pacific Heights Express dance group from Killeen.
“A lot of our dancers have never been to the Islands,” said Helen Gomez, director of Pacific Heights Express. “We just want to keep our culture intact and continue to grow.”
The diverse dance team was excited to show their support and give a glimpse into their unique heritage.
