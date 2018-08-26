The Fort Hood skeet shooting team took home trophies in the 28-gauge and doubles events at the Armed Services Skeet Shooting championship and were presented the award at the skeet range near the Sportsmen’s Center on Monday.
Fort Hood garrison commander Col. Henry C. Perry congratulated each team member and even took time to shoot a few rounds of clay targets.
“I think it demonstrates certainly that we have a phenomenal team, a consistent team,” Perry said. “It’s always a pleasure and a great privilege to recognize excellence anywhere on the installation, but this year being able to come here and see that they won two trophies says a lot about not only the organization, but the program.”
Army Retired Lt. Col. Dave Wood, the club’s captain, said each base/club team for base club championship at the Armed Services Skeet Championships is a four-person team.
“We had two four-person teams,” Wood said. “One team won the 28-gauge base club championship and the second team won the doubles base club championship.”
The first team included Wood, Ed Gutierrez, Capt. John Hedlund and Capt. Joshua Kamis, both active duty soldiers with the 1st Cavalry Division.
The second team members were Monty England, Bob George, Mark Hammons and Tom Colvin.
Jerry Provorse and Don Miller were also members of the team but unable to make the trip.
Both teams were comprised of military retirees, two active duty service members and one veteran.
“In order to compete in the Armed Services Skeet Championship, you must hold what the National Skeet Shooting Association call one of the three military concurrent next to your name,” Wood said. “There’s active duty military, retired military and military veterans.”
Team members all have a common background in military service and an enjoyment of competition shooting.
George, a retired Army helicopter pilot, said he decided to see if he still had the ability to shoot and visited the skeet range.
“I always wanted to be on the skeet team back when I was on the Army moving target team and high power (rifle) team,” George said.
Hammons is a military retiree and said he grew up shooting trap with his father when he was only 12 years-old.
“Once I joined the military I got away from it traveling around and when I retired I went home and Dad took me out shooting again,” Hammons said. “I said you know what, Fort Hood has a range, so let me go out here and shoot.”
Provorse said he got involved with shooting in his youth also and learned how to shoot skeet while stationed in Germany.
“When we moved here to Fort Hood, I came down to the skeet range and got back into it,” Provorse said.
Provorse said shooting a rifle or a pistol means firing at a paper target and having to look through a telescope to see exactly where the target was hit.
“When you come out here to shoot trap, skeet or sporting clay, you got a moving target and you see it blow up and there’s nothing more exciting than seeing a target blow up,” Provorse said.
Wood said bringing home these awards was important for the visibility of their facilities and to let soldiers know they are there.
“It’s our way to let the command group, let the installation know that we’re here and that soldiers participate and increase the awareness of this place being here,” Wood said. “It’s very frustrating when you have a young soldier come down to the range and say, ‘You know, I’ve been here for two years and I didn’t know we had a skeet range here’.”
The 2018 Armed Services Skeet Championship was held at the Tucson Trap & Skeet Club in Arizona from May 14 to 17. It had five events: 12-gauge, 20-gauge, 28-gauge, .410 bore and doubles.
“Each event with the exception of the 12-gauge event, is 100 targets and for a team event, the four teammates scores in each event are added together and compared against all the other base/club teams in that same event,” Wood explained. “It’s just a math thing then, it’s how many targets you knocked out of the air.”
Wood said the 12-gauge event involves 200 targets which are shot over the course of two days.
The next major shoot event the skeet range is involved with will be the Phantom Trap Shoot on Oct. 14 as part of Operation Phantom Warrior Salute. The event is open to all active duty service members.
“We are looking to get 80 active duty shooters down here on the 14th of October to shoot in the trap shoot,” Wood said. “We have the volunteer staff to make that work, the registration for that which starts on the 7th of September; it is all absolutely free for the soldiers.”
The 2019 Armed Services Skeet Championship will be held from May 13 to 17 at the Conservation Park of Virginia, in Charles City, Virginia.
The skeet range is located next to the Sportsmen’s Center on 53rd Street and Murphy Road in building 1937.
Individuals wanting information on the Fort Hood Skeet and Trap Club can visit their website at www.fthoodskeet.com.
