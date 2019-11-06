K. C. Hawkins

Temple resident K.C. Hawkins joined the U.S. Army shortly before turning 30 years old, and she remembers boot camp as “absolutely” the toughest part of her six years’ service.

“I was a single mom with three kids, and I had to feed the family,” Hawkins said, of her decision to enlist. “Basic training was truly the hardest part. There was a lot of yelling … I was telling myself, ‘I ain’t gonna die; I’m gonna make it through this.’

