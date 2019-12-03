“Garryowen” will honor the life of one of its recently-lost troops on Monday, celebrating the life of a soldier who earlier in the year helped lead their team to an overall fourth-place finish at the Gainey Cup, the competition for the world’s best cavalry scout team.

Jermaul Terrance Sledge, 31, posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant first class, died at his Killeen residence Nov. 14. He was a cavalry scout with Blackhawk Troop, 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment “Garryowen,” 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.

dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.