Just a hop, skip and a jump from Killeen is a somewhat hidden treasure just north of the downtown square in the historic city of Georgetown, an easy 45-minute drive along Texas State Highway 195 and Interstate 35.
Blue Hole Park contains a gorgeous and aptly-named lagoon surrounded by limestone bluffs formed by the south fork of the San Gabriel River. Open from dawn to dusk, the park features hiking trails, picnic areas, restrooms, fishing, wading areas and swimming.
Entrance to the park is at West Second Street and Rock Street, five blocks north of Georgetown’s downtown square along North Austin Avenue. Free public parking is available in the parking lot or garage at the corner of 3rd Street and Rock Street.
According to the city, swimmers and waders are invited to use the river “at your own risk,” as water flow and bacteria levels are not monitored.
Jumping or diving from the cliffs is not permitted. City ordinance states: “It shall be unlawful for any person to dive or jump from any cliff or rock face in a City park. It shall be unlawful to knowingly, recklessly, or with criminal negligence, cause any person to dive, jump or fall from any cliff or rock face in a City park.”
Also prohibited by city ordinance are: Any type of glass items; blocking a trail from public access; parking in undesignated areas; fires in undesignated grills or fire pits; any commercial or business activity; indecent or abusive language creating a public nuisance; vandalizing any structure, facility, or natural feature; pets off-leash on land or in water; entering the park after dusk.
Formore information, contact the city of Georgetown’s Parks and Recreation Department at 512-930-3595.
Closer to home, a number of local summer attractions are also available to help beat the heat and enjoy a day of sunning and swimming. Some of those include:
Summer Fun Water Park, 1410 Waco Road in Belton, features multiple water slides, a lazy river, large swimming pool, and pavilions for parties. The park is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Admission prices: adults, $16; children three to 12 years old, $13; non-swimmers, $7; and seniors, free. The park offers discounted rates for admission after 3 p.m., and Sunday admission is $13 for all ages. Summer Fun also features teen and adult nights throughout the summer. Go to summerfunwaterpark.com for more information.
The Killeen Family Aquatics Center, 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, includes a 10,360 square foot multi-use pool, a lap pool, bathhouse, three water slides, kid’s play area, shaded rest areas and more. Day passes range from $5 to $8 based upon age, with kids 3 years and under always free. The center is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 6:30 p.m.
Hancock Springs Free Flow Pool is one of the last free-flowing spring-fed pools in Texas with water staying at a cool 72 degrees no matter how hot it gets outside. The spring is at Hancock Park, Highway 281 South in Lampasas. Adult admission fee is $3.50 per day and seniors and children are $2.50. The pool is open Thursday-Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Center, at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, has a number of activities for families to enjoy. Camping sites, picnic pavilions, horseback riding trails, hiking, mountain biking, as well as a man-made beach complete with a downhill water slide and more are available. Military patrons pay $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle. Visit hood.armymwr.com for more information.
