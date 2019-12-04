Fort Hood’s popular Nature in Lights display is a well-known holiday tradition throughout the Central Texas area, and the military post also offers a number of other activities to celebrate the season, including a free Christmas tree giveaway this weekend for junior enlisted personnel.

While thousands visit the five-and-a-half mile long trail of lights at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, which is open 5:30 to 11 p.m. daily through Jan. 5, the Trees for Troops initiative will provide one live tree per family for soldiers E-1 through E-4 (private through specialist/corporal), while supplies last, from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Hood Stadium.

