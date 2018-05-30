KILLEEN — When the weather gets hot, a lot of people resort to drastic measures to keep cool.
Raymond Cockrell, executive director of Killeen’s Food Care Center, and Chris Vogler, regional director of Caliber Collision, both got wet for a good cause last Thursday, with temperatures rising near 90 degrees..
Area Caliber Collision locations have been part of the company’s Rhythm Restoration Food Drive, and the locations which collected the most food and cash earned the privilege of dumping ice water on the two executives.
The location collecting 1,345 pounds of food was Changing Lanes, 2201 W. Rancier Avenue.
What’s even more special is that Changing Lanes is where 30-50 soldiers transitioning from the military are trained to become mechanics.
The students gathered in the sunshine to watch Cockrell and Vogler get doused by five-gallon buckets filled with plenty of ice and water.
“This couldn’t come at a better time,” Cockrell said of the donation. “I’m glad to be part of this. I honor these soldiers and support them.”
Spc. Zachary Kramer is currently participating in the Changing Lanes program. “This is just helping me build some skills,” he said. The training is also giving him a direction for his future.
“This has meant a lot to me,” said Sgt. First Class Rodney Stewart, who has served in the military for 25 years. “The training is starting to prepare me to transition to civilian life.”
Another ice bucket ceremony was held later the same day at Caliber Collision’s location on Veterans Memorial Highway, which raised $1,300 of the total donated to the Food Care Center.
The Rhythm Restoration Food Drive is in its seventh year for Caliber Collision locations in 17 states, an employee-driven effort to collect food and online donations for local food banks.
Thousands of pounds of food has been collected over the years and more than $1 million, enabling 10.1 million meals to be supplied by community food banks.
Locally, 2,525 pounds of food was collected this year, according to Vogler. Caliber Collision also presented the Food Care Center a check for $3,072.50.
Combined, the donation will provide 32,000 meals to the local community.
With summer ahead, that will definitely help the Food Care Center provide assistance during the busy months.
“We’ve already served over 50,000 people this year,” Cockrell said. His estimate is to provide more than 250,000 pounds of food per month to those in need.
