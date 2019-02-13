Anyone with a hankerin’ for some good ol’ country music and a day exploring a legendary Texas “ghost town” might be interested in a trip down to Luckenbach, home to a now-defunct post office, working saloon, general store, dance hall and monthly newspaper, the Luckenbach Moon.
What began in 1849 as a trading post in the Texas hill country for pioneer farmers and Comanche tribesmen has become an iconic and world-famous symbol of the Lone Star State and home to weekend dance hall concerts and Willie Nelson’s annual 4th of July Picnic.
According to a famous song recorded by the late, great “outlaw” country singer, Waylon Jennings, “there ain’t nobody feelin’ no pain” out in Luckenbach.
Legendary Texas musicians like Jerry Jeff Walker, Gary P. Nunn, Ray Wylie Hubbard and Guy Clark have used Luckenbach as inspiration for such songs as “London Homesick Blues (Home with the Armadillo),” Up Against the Wall Redneck Mother,” “Desperadoes Waiting for a Trail” and “Sangria Wine.”
Concerts, acoustic jam sessions and picker circles are scheduled every day of the week. For information on those events, go to www.luckenbachtexas.com/calendar.
Luckenbach is located 13 miles from Fredericksburg in southeastern Gillespie County, roughly two-and-a-half hours from Killeen-Fort Hood. To get there, take Highway 190 west to Lampasas, then head south on U.S. 281.
This weekend, dance hall shows are scheduled Friday and Saturday nights. All kinds of souvenirs are available at the general store, and if you get hungry, the Luckenbach Feed Lot offers such things as burgers and bratwurst, sausage sandwiches, pulled pork, grilled cheese, chili dogs, and fried cheesecake, to name a few items. Over at the Lone Star Café, the menu includes nachos, wings, tacos and taco salad, chili, fish and chips, deep-fried bacon-wrapped hot ‘dawgs’ and apple pie fries.
Closer to home, Central Texas College’s Mayborn Science Theater has announced its February lineup of shows at the planetarium. Beginning this weekend, the theater offers Saturday matinee and evening events, along with a weekday matinee each Wednesday.
On Saturday, the fun begins with a cartoon adventure taking viewers into the world of atoms and molecules beginning at 11 a.m. At noon is a show about Rusty Rocket, who takes the audience on a tour of the solar system. At 1 p.m., “ExoPlanets: Worlds of Wonder” offers a journey with mankind’s first space probe as it travels outside the solar system to explore new astronomical discoveries.
Follow two children as they embark on a geology field trip back in time and learn the mysterious process that created our present-day continents in “Dinosaur Passage to Pangaea” at 2 p.m., followed one hour later by “Astronaut,” a National Space Center program that goes inside the making of an astronaut and the incredible journey of space travel. The last matinee show is “Space School,” which details the way astronauts train under water to live and work in space.
Beginning at 7 o’clock, “Pandas: The Journey Home” presents a National Geographic show to meet pandas at the Wolong Panda Center in China. At 8 p.m. is “Earthquake: Evidence of a Restless Planet,” a look inside the famed San Andreas Fault and earth’s interior, along with an up-and-close look at the devastating 1906 San Francisco earthquake, and breakup of the Pangaea 200 million years ago.
The newest laser light show, “Laser Genesis,” is at 9 p.m., featuring some of the greatest hits of the pop music super group, Genesis, as well as solo hits from band members Phil Collins and Peter Gabriel.
On Friday, Feb. 15, the theater will host Classic Movie Night. Laser Friday is Feb. 22 and Warren’s Star Tour is scheduled for Feb. 23.
For more show details, directions to Mayborn Science Theater, membership information, ticket prices and more, go online to starsatnight.org.
Anyone in the mood for a little arts and crafts fun can head on over to Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center, open Tuesday through Saturday for a variety of do-it-yourself projects, including picture frames, ceramics, and ceramics birthday parties for kids. Contact MWR for more information.
For the more athletically-inclined, Killeen’s Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park offers a variety of high-flying attractions.
With almost too many activities to mention all in one place, the complex at 2102 Jennifer Drive, between West Jasper Drive and Highway 190, includes not only trampoline-jumping, but such things as a Sky Rider indoor coaster, ropes course, climbing walls, obstacle course, tubes playground, trapeze, dodgeball, and slam dunk zone. For more information on the park, visit www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com/locations/texas/killeen.
