HARKER HEIGHTS — Killeen-Harker Heights Vet Center honored female veterans and veterans of the Persian Gulf War with a fall festival at Carl Levin Park on Friday. It was the center’s first “Give Thanks Celebration.”
Friday morning, center staff — alongside the Temple and Waco Veterans Affairs engineer department — unloaded and set up shaded seating areas at 7:30. Volunteers grilled food sponsored by nine rotary clubs. Bush’s Chicken set up their sweet and ice tea station near the dessert table.
By 11:45, most veteran outreach agencies were ready to discuss their services with attendees.
Since the festival started at noon, some veterans arrived early for information and freebies from local organizations. Others waited under the tents near the pavilion.
Five organizations sent outreach coordinators to the event because of the Vet Center’s work in the community.
“We think it’s awesome, because it supports veterans. We are all veterans. As a veteran, your supposed to give back. You are not supposed to leave anyone one behind,” said Delta Phi Chi member Michelle Cunningham.
Delta Phi Chi is a military sorority that welcomes active, reserve and veteran women. Their nonprofit organization raises funds for PTSD. Currently, they are in the planning phase of their second 5K for PTSD Awareness. The fall festival was its first Vet Center event. Bring Everyone in the Zone is another agency that focuses on PTSD. Outreach coordinators provide services at multiple events across Central Texas.
“We support all organizations that have something going on. Our organization is spread out between three events today,” said outreach coordinator Bill Barker.
Bring Everyone in the Zone had a variety of freebies as well as a raffle. The organization provides free peer to peer support for veterans with PTSD. Trained volunteers were on-site for counseling. Interested participants paid $2 per ticket or $10 for six chances to win a bow and stand.
At noon, Vet Center staff and sponsors welcomed attendees to the festival. After opening prayer and the national anthem, attendees lined up for food and beverages.
Veterans and their families steadily arrived for food and fellowship for the four-hour events. All food was served in to-go containers. Attendees were not required to stay and eat.
Vet Center plans to make “Give Thanks Celebration” an annual event.
“We will be here every year — there is a need for it in Killeen,” said Cunningham.
For more information on the Killeen-Harker Heights Vet Center, contact Lori Spencer at 254-953-7100 or email lori.spencer@va.gov.
