My social media feeds have been flooded with videos and pictures of a very special program for our Gold Star families. You may have seen the news stories. Maybe you heard your friends or neighbors talking about it.
The Gary Sinise Foundation is a nonprofit that focuses on veterans, first responders and their families.
Well, the Foundation has a program that has sent thousands of Gold Star families to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
The program is called the Snowball Express, which creates a five-day adventure for Gold Star families. The experience includes more than just fun at the park — it’s a trip about relief and resiliency. The program is a “therapeutic retreat with a blend of fun and inspiring programs, these families can lean on their peers for support.”
According to the different data, it looks like a total of 14 different chartered flights left from 26 different cities bringing Gold Star families to Disney World for the Snowball Express. Those flights brought 1,722 Gold Star families to the happiest place on earth.
You may have seen the videos on the news of the National Anthem being played at the Nashville airport bringing the entire concourse to a standstill as passengers placed their right hands on their hearts and joined in for the singing. Or here at home in Killeen, a parade of service members waving flags sending off those Gold Star families with a smile and the deepest of gratitude as they headed to Florida.
Many military installations have seen the Lt. Dan Band. The band has played military installations and USO tours. Most of you already know that Gary Sinise is Lt. Dan, based on the character Sinise played in the movie “Forrest Gump.”
What struck me about this particular trip was when a family I treasure shared a few pictures as they joined the festivities of the Snowball Express. I have to admit, I started crying when I saw two of the sweetest kiddos I know with the biggest smiles across their faces.
The Foundation website says, “no matter where these families are in the grieving process, we hope to inspire them to believe anything is possible. By providing guilt-free fun and beneficial resources in a stress-free environment, we’re creating a community to learn, grow, and make lasting memories with new friends.”
As I saw those smiles, I wondered more about the Snowball Express and about other programs the Gary Sinise Foundations has.
The Foundation has a variety of community-driven events for the families of our service members that gave the ultimate sacrifice. The other thing that comes out these events — from baseball games to camping trips — is so these families can build friendships with people who are the only ones who can truly understand their loss — other Gold Star families.
In addition to the Snowball Express, there are community outreach and education events working to bridge the gap between our military and civilian communities.
There are many organizations that help our military families.
The Gary Sinise Foundation is just a great example and a reminder of how special and life-changing giving back to our military families can be.
The Snowball Express stories were shared by my friends and family across the globe — some directly connected to the military and others not. The comments shared with a variety of different stories filled my heart. It reminded me that whether or not you are directly connected to the military, the love and gratitude this nation feels for our military families, and especially our Gold Star families, is loud and proud.
Reena O’Brien is a military spouse and Herald correspondent. She lives on Fort Hood.
