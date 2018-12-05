Random acts of kindness and, sometimes, not so random but still acts of kindness. They happen every single day.
There is no public display. There is no fanfare. There is just good ol’ kindness and gratitude for our military families.
I was reminded this past week by someone I hold near and dear about how great this community is. They silently step in not because they have to, but because they want to.
Often times, the service member doesn’t know who or why but I am sure they feel loved.
There are many ways to show appreciation for our service members and military families. The act of showing up for events. The act of donating to a specific organization helping our military and their families.
There are also those acts of appreciation or kindness in a not so public manner.
The nice gentlemen or lady that picks up the tab of young soldiers eating at a local restaurant. The family that sees a service member behind them in line at a drive thru and pays for their order. The driver that pays the toll of the service member behind him in line.
These are acts of kindness and appreciation that take place every single day, probably multiple times a day, in our community.
Doesn’t that just fill your heart? It sure does mine.
The greatest thing about these random (or not so random) acts of gratitude and goodness are that it isn’t just because of the holiday season, it is because they are genuinely grateful for our service members and their families who sacrifice for the freedoms of this great nation.
As I was reminded about this gratitude, I remembered a story that my husband told me at our first duty station. We were attached to a university’s ROTC program so there wasn’t a military installation nearby. My husband had gone to the grocery story on the way home from work and people would stop him in the aisle to say thank you.
I was so touched by this because the community was aware of what wearing that uniform means. They knew the sacrifices that came with it and wanted to acknowledge that.
Serving this country means time away from your loved ones. It means being separated on important days of the year, from holidays to anniversaries. But it’s so much more — it’s pride in our force that stands ready to protect this great nation.
When my husband shared that story with me, I was of course crying. A thank you from a stranger to my husband who is just doing what he is called to do filled my heart with such love.
I wondered if that attitude of gratitude would be the same at cities with installations both big and small. Did a community become accustomed to the green-suiter roaming the grocery aisles or standing in the check out line?
I believe they do become accustomed to it, but I also believe it provides the surrounding community with even more gratitude, understanding and desire to do something to make a difference for our service members and their families.
It is not about the recognition for the recognition. The Great Place shows gratitude in big ways and in silent ways to make sure our service members and their families know how much they mean to this community and to this nation.
It makes me proud to stand with such great Army families. It also makes me proud to call such an amazing community as my home (for now).
The Central Texas community takes care of its military families and, in my humble opinion, does it better than anyone or anywhere else.
Reena O’Brien is a military spouse and Herald correspondent. She lives on Fort Hood.
