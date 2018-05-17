Harker Heights is pleased to recognize the 100th Anniversary of III Corps.
A century of service to our nation is an admirable achievement.
The thousands of men and women who have served, and continue to serve, under your banner can take pride in their accomplishments as individuals and as part of something greater than themselves.
III Corps began its illustrious history in 1918 during World War I, proving its mettle on the battlefields of Europe.
It earned the name “Phantom Corps” in World War II by swiftly striking the enemy aggressively with stealth.
III Corps has continued to serve during the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War and in other conflicts worldwide.
Today, it is forward deployed globally in defense of our national interests.
Harker Heights is proud to have the soldiers and families of III Corps as our neighbors and as an integral part of our community.
Thank you for all that you have done in the past and will continue to do in the future.
