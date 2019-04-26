The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce’s military affairs committee hosted members from the local community Thursday for a Fort Hood update luncheon at the Harker Heights Activities Center.
The update featured Fort Hood leadership from the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, Fort Hood.
“The update is a way to keep our citizens and business members educated on Fort Hood’s mission,” said Gina Pence, president and CEO of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce in Harker Heights, Texas.
The Chamber, which works closely with Fort Hood leadership, includes programs such as community development, economic development, public affairs, military affairs and legislative issues.
The military affairs committee focuses on supporting military awareness in the community and assists in bridging the gap between the community and Fort Hood.
“I attended to hear about one of the newest units to Fort Hood and to see where I fit in to assist the soldiers, families and units,” said Eric Putt, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas business service representative. “The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce and the community it supports has always and will always be a huge supporter of our soldiers on Fort Hood.
“Briefings of this nature allow community members to stay involved in the ongoing of Fort Hood and its units so they can see where they can fit in to aid and assist our soldiers through their deployments and when they are redeploying back to their home station.”
Putt was part of the 90-persom audience who received a briefing about the 3rd SFAB, which was stood up on Fort Hood in June of 2018 and is home to 820 soldiers.
During the update, the unit’s deputy commanding officer talked with members from the community and answered questions.
One of the main discussion points was the training the soldiers in the unit receive in order to provide the best support to military missions.
“We work with allies and coalition partners to ensure a unity of effort,” said Col. Mark Andres, deputy commanding officer for the 3rd SFAB.
The SFAB’s core mission is to conduct training, advising, assisting, enabling and accompanying operations with allied and partner nations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.