KILLEEN — The Fort Hood Chapter of Heroes on the Water offered veterans on opportunity to enjoy the outdoors through the experience of kayak fishing Saturday in south Killeen at a private pond near Yowell Ranch Road.
Since its founding in 2007, the national organization’s mission is to help veterans relax, rehabilitate and reintegrate through outdoor activities like kayak fishing. The organization has 83 chapters nationwide and tens of thousands of veterans and their families have enjoyed the experience — at no cost.
The Fort Hood Chapter of Heroes on the Water was started by Apache helicopter pilot Greg Sterley four years ago.
Retired 1st Sgt. Francisco Aguilar of Copperas Cove, who served 22 years, helps coordinate the events.
“This is really about providing veterans of the Fort Hood, Waco and Temple communities with post-traumatic stress with an opportunity to relax,” Aguilar said. “They meet people going through similar things ... the wounds that aren’t visible.”
Research shows that a vast majority of those who suffer from PTSD have suffered no visible physical injuries, according to a 2009 Rand study. Moreover, the Global War on Terror has seen longer deployment times — 45 months on average — than veterans of other eras of military service.
Ecotherapy, or outdoor activities such as hiking, running, fishing and kayaking, have been found to reduce symptoms of PTSD, according to HOW officials.
“The organization provides an opportunity for a variety of fishing trips,” chapter media coordinator Bert Rodriguez said. “This is all volunteer funded ... providing the equipment and fishing trips for free.”
Early that morning, many of the veterans drifted out onto the pond hoping to catch one of the larger fish the pond may offer — a large mouth bass. Most were using crankbait of various kinds; spoons, plugs and plastic worms. The pond apparently also has some catfish.
Joe Bailey and his wife, Jennifer, and daughter Jordan, 17, were curious about the experience.
“I’m looking for a sport I can actually do ... it’s a way to stay active,” he said.
Heroes on the Water assisted with an 18-month study conducted by Troy University which concluded that alternative forms of therapy, such as ecotherapy, reduced stress by 56 percent, reduced avoidance by 63 percent and reduced hypervigilance by 62 percent.
According to Dan Daniel, U.S. Army Reservist, 55, of Killeen, “the travelling, getting out and getting the fresh air while being around people can really help the mind.”
Post-traumatic stress related injuries now outnumber combat injuries and is now more common among veterans due to greater combat survival rates due to medical advances, according to HOW officials.
Temple Veterans Administration Canteen employee, Deborah Roper, 63 of Killeen, said “the kayak fishing is a good thing to do if you want to relax and get away from what is bothering you.”
The Fort Hood Heroes on the Water hosts numerous outdoor activities. They are in the process of raising funds toward a covered trailer to protect the kayaks, as well.
For more information related to future outings, contact Aguilar at francisco71aguilar@gmail.com. Other questions can be emailed to ft.hoodtx@heroesonthewater.org.
