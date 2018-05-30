This week marks some of the last days of school for Fort Hood-area children, and families everywhere are preparing for long days of activities and summer vacations.
Just over two hours away form Fort Hood by car, Enchanted Rock State Natural Area near Fredericksburg is a family-friendly summer getaway destination in Hill Country.
The main attraction at the park, Enchanted Rock, is a 425-foot high dome of pink granite that visitors can climb to experience a 360-degree view of the surrounding area. Children and dogs alike are capable of climbing to the top of the rock, but may need to take it slower than others as the incline is intense.
Aside from hiking to the top of the rock, the park offers over 11 miles of trails, including the four-mile loop trail that will take hikers in a circle around the rock. Opportunities for rock climbing and bouldering are popular along many trails. Mountain biking, however, is not allowed.
Different types of campsites, including primitive sites that must be reached by hike, are available for those wishing to stay overnight. Space is limited during the busy season, so check for availability online at tpwd.texas.gov.
The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. but often closes early when reaching capacity, so it is advisable to get to the gates early to guarantee admission. Daily fees are $7 per adult and children 12 and under are free.
Use this list of local summer attractions and upcoming events to help supplement your summer plans:
Aquatic Fun
Summer Fun Water Park, 1410 Waco Road in Belton, features multiple water slides, a lazy river, large swimming pool, and pavilions for parties. The park is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Admission prices: adults, $16; children three to 12 years old, $13; non-swimmers, $7; and seniors, free. The park offers discounted rates for admission after 3 p.m., and Sunday admission is $13 for all ages. Summer Fun also features teen and adult nights throughout the summer. Go to summerfunwaterpark.com for more information.
The Killeen Family Aquatics Center, 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, includes a 10,360 square foot multi-use pool, a lap pool, bathhouse, three water slides, kid’s play area, shaded rest areas and more. Day passes range from $5 to $8 based upon age, with kids 3 years and under always free. The center is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 6:30 p.m.
Hancock Springs Free Flow Pool is one of the last free-flowing spring-fed pools in Texas with water staying at a cool 72 degrees no matter how hot it gets outside. The spring is at Hancock Park, Highway 281 South in Lampasas. Adult admission fee is $3.50 per day and seniors and children are $2.50. The pool is open Thursday-Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Center, at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, has a number of activities for families to enjoy. Camping sites, picnic pavilions, horseback riding trails, hiking, mountain biking, as well as a man-made beach complete with a downhill water slide and more are available. Military patrons pay $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle. Visit hood.armymwr.com for more information.
Upcoming Events
The Girl Scouts of Copperas Cove will host a 3K Color Fun Run on Saturday at South Park, 2602 Dennis St. in Copperas Cove. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the run will start at 9 p.m. Runners will receive a t-shirt and goody bag, and can participate in the silent auction with proceeds to benefit the Girl Scouts.
The annual Kids Fishing Derby will from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Morgan’s Point Marina, 16 Calamity Jane Drive, Morgan’s Point Resort. This free event will provide fishing poles, bait, and refreshments for children 12 and under.
The Fourth Annual Battle of the Food Trucks and International Food Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen.
A free concert and street dance featuring six different performers will be from 11:30 a.m. to midnight Saturday at the Coryell County Courthouse, 620 E. Main St., Gatesville. Admission is free for everyone but a $30 fee to bring your own cooler will be in effect.
